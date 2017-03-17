Lima, Peru
By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017
Pooow!Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 8pm
Early-Eighties disco given a Latin twist with infectious single "Sin Dormir."
MobivstripWed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 11pm
Evolving out of indie-pop band Takeoffs & Landings, alt-rock quintet Mobivstrip puts bombshell Naama's vocals up front for 2015's self-titled debut EP and single "Confession."
MundakaWed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 9pm
Somewhere at the nexus of surf, reggae, jangle rock, and dream pop lies the rhythmic melodies of Mundaka on its debut LP Sonata Tropical del Ártico.
We the LionWed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 10pm
We the Lion debut Violet boasts radio-ready folk/pop.
Los OutsaidersWed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 12mid
Los Outsaiders' melodic power-pop transcends international boundaries on Gordon Raphael-produced debut Insaiders and new single "Magia."
DeltatronWed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 1am
Producer, DJ, and beatmaker Paz Ferrand has four albums to his credit, and founded Peruvian EDM powerhouse Terror Negro Records.
