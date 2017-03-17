Lima, Peru





Pooow! Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 8pm

Pooow! Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 8pm

Early-Eighties disco given a Latin twist with infectious single "Sin Dormir."

Mobivstrip Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 11pm

Evolving out of indie-pop band Takeoffs & Landings, alt-rock quintet Mobivstrip puts bombshell Naama's vocals up front for 2015's self-titled debut EP and single "Confession."

Mundaka Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 9pm

Somewhere at the nexus of surf, reggae, jangle rock, and dream pop lies the rhythmic melodies of Mundaka on its debut LP Sonata Tropical del Ártico.

We the Lion Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 10pm

We the Lion debut Violet boasts radio-ready folk/pop.

Los Outsaiders Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 12mid

Los Outsaiders' melodic power-pop transcends international boundaries on Gordon Raphael-produced debut Insaiders and new single "Magia."

Deltatron Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 1am

Producer, DJ, and beatmaker Paz Ferrand has four albums to his credit, and founded Peruvian EDM powerhouse Terror Negro Records.

