The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

Lima, Peru

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017


Mobivstrip


Pooow!

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 8pm
Early-Eighties disco given a Latin twist with infectious single "Sin Dormir."

Mobivstrip

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 11pm
Evolving out of indie-pop band Takeoffs & Landings, alt-rock quintet Mobivstrip puts bombshell Naama's vocals up front for 2015's self-titled debut EP and single "Confession."

Mundaka

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 9pm
Somewhere at the nexus of surf, reggae, jangle rock, and dream pop lies the rhythmic melodies of Mundaka on its debut LP Sonata Tropical del Ártico.

We the Lion

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 10pm
We the Lion debut Violet boasts radio-ready folk/pop.

Los Outsaiders

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 12mid
Los Outsaiders' melodic power-pop transcends international boundaries on Gordon Raphael-produced debut Insaiders and new single "Magia."

Deltatron

Wed. 15, Trinity Hall at Old School, 1am
Producer, DJ, and beatmaker Paz Ferrand has four albums to his credit, and founded Peruvian EDM powerhouse Terror Negro Records.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW 2017
SXSW Music: Must-See International Acts
SXSW Music: Must-See International Acts
10 trending bands scanning the globe from Brazil and Israel to Austria and Australia

Kevin Curtin, March 17, 2017

SXSW Downtown Dining Guide
SXSW Downtown Dining Guide
So you’re hungry at SXSW?

The Food Staff, March 10, 2017

More SXSW Music 2017
SXSW Music: Must-See Indie
SXSW Music: Must-See Indie
11 essential indie bands at SXSW

Libby Webster, March 17, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
Rap royalty and rising stars

Kahron Spearman, March 17, 2017

More by Michael Toland
SXSW Music Live: Modern English
SXSW Music Live: Modern English
I melt with you – mostly

March 15, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews
Lift to Experience
The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads (Mute)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2017, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP