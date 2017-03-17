Italy
By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017
PolaroidFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 7:55pm
Bologna's Enzo Barrufaldi curates an indie rock website and weekly radio show, sharing the Polaroid name he uses when he DJs indie-pop and Northern soul.
HalfalibFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 8pm
Milan native Halfalib shimmers through folkie electro-pop on his first album Malamocco in this live stateside debut at SXSW.
Weird BlackFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 9pm
Roman psychedelic popsters prep second album with L.A. punk veteran Don Bolles (Germs, 45 Grave).
Tiger! Shit! Tiger! Tiger!Fri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 10pm
Best band name ever, this psychedelically popwise Foligno trio sports the brand-new Corners, its third album.
EchoparkFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 11pm
A foot in London and the other in his hometown of Lecce, Antonio Elia Forte wraps the catchy indie-pop of new sophomore release Ties in a blanket of fuzz and synths.
DizzyrideFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 12mid
Half Montreal, half Venice, all New York, coed duo Dizzyride explores lush electronic atmospherics on its new self-titled debut.
BirthhFri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 1am
Alice Bisi to her parents, Florence's Birthh pulls brooding electro-folk out of last year's debut Born in the Woods.
