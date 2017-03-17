Polaroid

Bologna's Enzo Barrufaldi curates an indie rock website and weekly radio show, sharing the Polaroid name he uses when he DJs indie-pop and Northern soul.

Halfalib

Milan native Halfalib shimmers through folkie electro-pop on his first albumin this live stateside debut at SXSW.

Weird Black

Roman psychedelic popsters prep second album with L.A. punk veteran Don Bolles (Germs, 45 Grave).

Tiger! Shit! Tiger! Tiger!

Best band name ever, this psychedelically popwise Foligno trio sports the brand-new, its third album.

Echopark

A foot in London and the other in his hometown of Lecce, Antonio Elia Forte wraps the catchy indie-pop of new sophomore releasein a blanket of fuzz and synths.

Dizzyride

Half Montreal, half Venice, all New York, coed duo Dizzyride explores lush electronic atmospherics on its new self-titled debut.

Birthh

Alice Bisi to her parents, Florence's Birthh pulls brooding electro-folk out of last year's debut