Faces of Death

Death Hymn Number 9

L.A. noise riot is that rare band that lives up to its name. Disagree? "I Reckon You Gonna Die."

Grandpa Death Experience

Led by Canadian industry vet Ron Goudie (blame him for Stryper's Christian metal), Amster­dam trio GDE plays a haggard brand of rock & roll heavy on shame and regret.

Dead Meadow

L.A. dwellers Dead Meadow formed in D.C. nearly 20 years ago at the altar of Sabbath and Floyd. Five studio LPs have ensued.

Death of a Dream

Austin metal quintet will fuck you up, burn down the stage, murder everyone you love. Recommended.

Dead Neighbors

Upholding the collegiate Athens, Ga., legacy, UGA student trio Dead Neighbors churns lively melodies and jangly riffs into a refreshing brand of throwback campus rock.

The Dead Deads

All-girl Nashville pop-punk and metal crew leaves a trail of casualties in its wake.

Death Valley Girls

Female-led proto-punk Los Angelenos are obsessed with the occult, outer space, and the Stooges.