The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

Faces of Death

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017


Death Valley Girls


Death Hymn Number 9

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Annex, 9:30pm
L.A. noise riot is that rare band that lives up to its name. Disagree? "I Reckon You Gonna Die."

Grandpa Death Experience

Thu. 16, Saxon Pub, 8pm
Led by Canadian industry vet Ron Goudie (blame him for Stryper's Christian metal), Amster­dam trio GDE plays a haggard brand of rock & roll heavy on shame and regret.

Dead Meadow

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas Patio, 12:55am; Fri. 17, Grizzly Hall, 11:30pm; Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11:45pm
L.A. dwellers Dead Meadow formed in D.C. nearly 20 years ago at the altar of Sabbath and Floyd. Five studio LPs have ensued.

Death of a Dream

Thu. 16, Grizzly Hall, 8pm
Austin metal quintet will fuck you up, burn down the stage, murder everyone you love. Recommended.

Dead Neighbors

Fri. 17, Tellers, 9pm
Upholding the collegiate Athens, Ga., legacy, UGA student trio Dead Neighbors churns lively melodies and jangly riffs into a refreshing brand of throwback campus rock.

The Dead Deads

Sat. 18, Grizzly Hall, 12:30am
All-girl Nashville pop-punk and metal crew leaves a trail of casualties in its wake.

Death Valley Girls

Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11pm
Female-led proto-punk Los Angelenos are obsessed with the occult, outer space, and the Stooges.

