Faces of Death
By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017
Death Hymn Number 9Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Annex, 9:30pm
L.A. noise riot is that rare band that lives up to its name. Disagree? "I Reckon You Gonna Die."
Grandpa Death ExperienceThu. 16, Saxon Pub, 8pm
Led by Canadian industry vet Ron Goudie (blame him for Stryper's Christian metal), Amsterdam trio GDE plays a haggard brand of rock & roll heavy on shame and regret.
Dead MeadowThu. 16, Hotel Vegas Patio, 12:55am; Fri. 17, Grizzly Hall, 11:30pm; Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11:45pm
L.A. dwellers Dead Meadow formed in D.C. nearly 20 years ago at the altar of Sabbath and Floyd. Five studio LPs have ensued.
Death of a DreamThu. 16, Grizzly Hall, 8pm
Austin metal quintet will fuck you up, burn down the stage, murder everyone you love. Recommended.
Dead NeighborsFri. 17, Tellers, 9pm
Upholding the collegiate Athens, Ga., legacy, UGA student trio Dead Neighbors churns lively melodies and jangly riffs into a refreshing brand of throwback campus rock.
The Dead DeadsSat. 18, Grizzly Hall, 12:30am
All-girl Nashville pop-punk and metal crew leaves a trail of casualties in its wake.
Death Valley GirlsSat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11pm
Female-led proto-punk Los Angelenos are obsessed with the occult, outer space, and the Stooges.
Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.