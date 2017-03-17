Culinary School

Food Court

Spunky singles like "Slightest Brightest" were appetizers for Aussie garage punks who finally dish out their debut album this month.

Nothing for Breakfast

Italian prog-pop posse Nothing for Breakfast serves synth-heavy beats and harmonies leaving you hungry for more.

Cookie McGee

Boasting a big deep voice, southpaw Dallas blueswoman Cookie McGee has plucked guitar upside down and backwards for a half-century.

The Coconut Kids

Aussie folk upstarts craft über-catchy toe tappers with ukulele, brass, strings, and harmonies.

The Burning Peppermints

The Burning Peppermints' debuttwists stripes of punk and surf rock through a technicolor lens. Surf's up, Alabama!

Slim Gravy

One half of Dallas far afield hip-hop stalwarts A.Dd+, Slim Gravy ladles out tasty rhymes that are always smooth, never lumpy.

Pizza Time

Raise your hand if you guessed PT was a dude from Denver (David Castillo) singing Spanish-language pop-punk?