Culinary School
By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017
Food CourtWed. 15, Dirty Dog Bar, 8pm
Spunky singles like "Slightest Brightest" were appetizers for Aussie garage punks who finally dish out their debut album this month.
Nothing for BreakfastThu. 16, Esther's Follies, 9pm
Italian prog-pop posse Nothing for Breakfast serves synth-heavy beats and harmonies leaving you hungry for more.
Cookie McGeeThu. 16, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 10pm
Boasting a big deep voice, southpaw Dallas blueswoman Cookie McGee has plucked guitar upside down and backwards for a half-century.
The Coconut KidsFri. 17, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 9pm
Aussie folk upstarts craft über-catchy toe tappers with ukulele, brass, strings, and harmonies.
The Burning PeppermintsSat. 18, Cheer Up Charlies Inside, 9:25pm
The Burning Peppermints' debut Dirty Rainbow!! twists stripes of punk and surf rock through a technicolor lens. Surf's up, Alabama!
Slim GravySat. 18, Valhalla, 10pm
One half of Dallas far afield hip-hop stalwarts A.Dd+, Slim Gravy ladles out tasty rhymes that are always smooth, never lumpy.
Pizza TimeSat. 18, Hotel Vegas Annex, 8:15pm
Raise your hand if you guessed PT was a dude from Denver (David Castillo) singing Spanish-language pop-punk? Mentirosos.
