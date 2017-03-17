Brazil
By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017
AutoramasWed. 15, Karma Lounge, 9pm; Sat. 18, Velveeta Room, 1am
Hard garage punk from Rio de Janeiro, with a cigarette in its teeth, bad intent on its mind, and seven albums under its belt.
TotiWed. 15, Speakeasy, 8pm; Fri. 17, Friends, 8pm
Electrifying both a cavaquinho (mandolin-like Brazilian guitar) and a skateboard, São Paulo's Maurício Takara shotgun weds samba, bossa nova, hard folk, and jazz improvisation into a unique hybrid showcased on 2015's self-titled EP.
Liniker e os CaramelowsThu. 16, Russian House, 1am
Behind transgender Liniker Barros, the São Paulo sextet dropped Remonta – Latin pop, jazzy marches, dramatic soul – late last year.
CapelaFri. 17, Friends, 9pm
Heart-on-sleeve folk rock from a São Paulo trio straddling triple A and alt-pop on latest album Gigante.
Lista de LilyFri. 17, Friends, 10pm
Brasília's Lista de Lily picks up where Tropicália left off, modernizing a distinctly Brazilian take on psychedelic pop.
FingerFingerrrThu. 16, BD Riley's, 7pm; Fri. 17, Friends, 11pm
São Paulo duo strips widescreen anthems down to their riff/rhythm essence on last year's debut full-length MAR.
MagloreFri. 17, Friends, 12mid
Theatrical rock & roll from a Salvadorean power trio that elevates melody over volume on latest album III.
