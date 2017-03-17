Autoramas

Hard garage punk from Rio de Janeiro, with a cigarette in its teeth, bad intent on its mind, and seven albums under its belt.

Toti

Electrifying both a(mandolin-like Brazilian guitar) and a skateboard, São Paulo's Maurício Takara shotgun weds samba, bossa nova, hard folk, and jazz improvisation into a unique hybrid showcased on 2015's self-titled EP.

Liniker e os Caramelows

Behind transgender Liniker Barros, the São Paulo sextet dropped– Latin pop, jazzy marches, dramatic soul – late last year.

Capela

Heart-on-sleeve folk rock from a São Paulo trio straddling triple A and alt-pop on latest album

Lista de Lily

Brasília's Lista de Lily picks up where Tropicália left off, modernizing a distinctly Brazilian take on psychedelic pop.

FingerFingerrr

São Paulo duo strips widescreen anthems down to their riff/rhythm essence on last year's debut full-length

Maglore

Theatrical rock & roll from a Salvadorean power trio that elevates melody over volume on latest album