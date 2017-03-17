The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

Americana 12-Pack

By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017


River Whyless


Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 8pm
Hard charging Chapel Hill, N.C., quintet readies Bloodshot Records debut Sidelong behind Shook's biting twang and big guitar roar.

River Whyless

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 10pm
2016 LP We All the Light surges with harmonies and strings, the talented Asheville, N.C., quartet tuning Appalachian folk while touring through inspired world rhythms.

Banditos

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 10pm
Birmingham, Ala., sextet lays down freewheeling Southern rock grooves and boogie, with Janis Joplin powerhouse vocals from frontwoman Mary Beth Richardson.

Yawpers

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 11pm
Hard luck anthems in both low-down ballads and bruising, bluesy, bottleneck slide rockers define the Denver trio's cathartic wail.

Odetta Hartman

Thu. 16, Blackheart, 8pm
New York songwriter's 2015 debut 222 delivered an intoxicating batch of experimental bedroom folk, from warped psych banjos to breathlessly ambient ballads.

Wink Burcham

Thu. 16, Bungalow, 9pm
Tulsa, Okla., songwriter highlights easy and natural melodies on last year's fourth LP, Cleveland Summer Nights, tooling through blues, folk, and honky-tonk with John Prine-esque lyrical charm and candor.

Jim & Sam

Thu. 16, Stephen F's Bar, 9pm
L.A. duo splices male-female harmonies in gorgeous pop-inflected folk like a lighter Civil Wars.

Roselit Bone

Thu. 16, Maggie Mae's, 1am
Northwest outfit wrangles dusty Western cowboy ballads with a psychotic glee.

Skylar Gudasz

Fri. 17, Central Presbyterian Church, 8:40pm
Touring in the tribute to Big Star's Third, Durham, N.C., songwriter Skylar Gudasz's 2016 debut LP Oleander blossoms with rich folk and torched ballads hearkening Joni Mitchell vocal prowess.

Mt. Joy

Fri. 17, Lamberts, 10pm
Philly duo Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper plot debut with soulful jamming folk and expanded fivepiece.

The Deslondes

Fri. 17, Cooper's BBQ, 11pm
Fast-rising New Orleans stringers stomp an intoxicating stew of jug band rhythms, country-soul ballads, and back-holler R&B.

Big Thief

Fri. 17, Barracuda, 11pm
2016 debut LP Masterpiece on Saddle Creek was aptly titled, as the Brooklyn quartet delivered emotionally ripped indie rockers à la Sharon Van Etten behind Adrianne Lenker's mesmerizing vocals.

