Americana 12-Pack

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Hard charging Chapel Hill, N.C., quintet readies Bloodshot Records debutbehind Shook's biting twang and big guitar roar.

River Whyless

2016 LPsurges with harmonies and strings, the talented Asheville, N.C., quartet tuning Appalachian folk while touring through inspired world rhythms.

Banditos

Birmingham, Ala., sextet lays down freewheeling Southern rock grooves and boogie, with Janis Joplin powerhouse vocals from frontwoman Mary Beth Richardson.

Yawpers

Hard luck anthems in both low-down ballads and bruising, bluesy, bottleneck slide rockers define the Denver trio's cathartic wail.

Odetta Hartman

New York songwriter's 2015 debutdelivered an intoxicating batch of experimental bedroom folk, from warped psych banjos to breathlessly ambient ballads.

Wink Burcham

Tulsa, Okla., songwriter highlights easy and natural melodies on last year's fourth LP,, tooling through blues, folk, and honky-tonk with John Prine-esque lyrical charm and candor.

Jim & Sam

L.A. duo splices male-female harmonies in gorgeous pop-inflected folk like a lighter Civil Wars.

Roselit Bone

Northwest outfit wrangles dusty Western cowboy ballads with a psychotic glee.

Skylar Gudasz

Touring in the tribute to Big Star's, Durham, N.C., songwriter Skylar Gudasz's 2016 debut LPblossoms with rich folk and torched ballads hearkening Joni Mitchell vocal prowess.

Mt. Joy

Philly duo Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper plot debut with soulful jamming folk and expanded fivepiece.

The Deslondes

Fast-rising New Orleans stringers stomp an intoxicating stew of jug band rhythms, country-soul ballads, and back-holler R&B.

Big Thief

2016 debut LPon Saddle Creek was aptly titled, as the Brooklyn quartet delivered emotionally ripped indie rockers à la Sharon Van Etten behind Adrianne Lenker's mesmerizing vocals.