Americana 12-Pack
By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017
Sarah Shook & the DisarmersWed. 15, Continental Club, 8pm
Hard charging Chapel Hill, N.C., quintet readies Bloodshot Records debut Sidelong behind Shook's biting twang and big guitar roar.
River WhylessWed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 10pm
2016 LP We All the Light surges with harmonies and strings, the talented Asheville, N.C., quartet tuning Appalachian folk while touring through inspired world rhythms.
BanditosWed. 15, Continental Club, 10pm
Birmingham, Ala., sextet lays down freewheeling Southern rock grooves and boogie, with Janis Joplin powerhouse vocals from frontwoman Mary Beth Richardson.
YawpersWed. 15, Continental Club, 11pm
Hard luck anthems in both low-down ballads and bruising, bluesy, bottleneck slide rockers define the Denver trio's cathartic wail.
Odetta HartmanThu. 16, Blackheart, 8pm
New York songwriter's 2015 debut 222 delivered an intoxicating batch of experimental bedroom folk, from warped psych banjos to breathlessly ambient ballads.
Wink BurchamThu. 16, Bungalow, 9pm
Tulsa, Okla., songwriter highlights easy and natural melodies on last year's fourth LP, Cleveland Summer Nights, tooling through blues, folk, and honky-tonk with John Prine-esque lyrical charm and candor.
Jim & SamThu. 16, Stephen F's Bar, 9pm
L.A. duo splices male-female harmonies in gorgeous pop-inflected folk like a lighter Civil Wars.
Roselit BoneThu. 16, Maggie Mae's, 1am
Northwest outfit wrangles dusty Western cowboy ballads with a psychotic glee.
Skylar GudaszFri. 17, Central Presbyterian Church, 8:40pm
Touring in the tribute to Big Star's Third, Durham, N.C., songwriter Skylar Gudasz's 2016 debut LP Oleander blossoms with rich folk and torched ballads hearkening Joni Mitchell vocal prowess.
Mt. JoyFri. 17, Lamberts, 10pm
Philly duo Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper plot debut with soulful jamming folk and expanded fivepiece.
The DeslondesFri. 17, Cooper's BBQ, 11pm
Fast-rising New Orleans stringers stomp an intoxicating stew of jug band rhythms, country-soul ballads, and back-holler R&B.
Big ThiefFri. 17, Barracuda, 11pm
2016 debut LP Masterpiece on Saddle Creek was aptly titled, as the Brooklyn quartet delivered emotionally ripped indie rockers à la Sharon Van Etten behind Adrianne Lenker's mesmerizing vocals.
