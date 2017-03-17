The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

All in the Family

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017


Moor Mother


The Secret Sisters

Wed. 15, Cooper's BBQ, 8:10pm; Fri. 17, Cooper's BBQ, 9pm
Alabama siblings take the stage armed with an acoustic guitar, sweet harmonies, and a songbook of country and Americana classics.

Mozart's Sister

Wed. 15, Valhalla, 11:45pm; Thu. 16, Tellers Upstairs, 12mid
Fresh off sophomore LP Field of Love, Montreal's Caila Thompson-Hannant explores ethereal electronica both upbeat and downtempo.

Waco Brothers

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 1am
Neither related nor from Texas, Chicago's Mekons offshoot, now 23, qualifies as a cowpunk landmark.

The Moms

Thu. 16, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 8pm
Trio of punk-loving Jersey rockers, none of whom will drive you to soccer practice.

Moor Mother

Thu. 16, Valhalla, 10:30pm
Philly poet and Afro-futurist Camae Ayewa's 2016 debut Fetish Bones is dense and dissonant, a primal scream of black rage against the machine.

Let's Eat Grandma

Thu. 16, Blackheart, 1am
Inseparable friends since age 4, the British duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth (now 17) surprised 2016 with I, Gemini, a whimsical debut of psychedelic experimentalism and wild imagination.

Hockey Dad

Fri. 17, Sidewinder Outside, 10:20pm
A couple of Australian beach bros who've been friends since childhood, Hockey Dad (an obscure Simpsons reference) rides a wave of pop-rock about young love, partying, and pissing the day away.

Dream Wife

Fri. 17, Maggie Mae's, 12mid
Started as a fake girl band for a conceptual piece by a Brighton art school trio, Dream Wife has taken on a life of its own in the UK.

Mothers

Fri. 17, Barracuda Backyard, 12:15am
Recent breakout Mothers nurtures introspective and emotional material by Kristine Leschper, the next big thing from Athens, Ga. The solo project has matured into a full-fledged fourpiece.

