All in the Family

The Secret Sisters

Alabama siblings take the stage armed with an acoustic guitar, sweet harmonies, and a songbook of country and Americana classics.

Mozart's Sister

Fresh off sophomore LPMontreal's Caila Thompson-Hannant explores ethereal electronica both upbeat and downtempo.

Waco Brothers

Neither related nor from Texas, Chicago's Mekons offshoot, now 23, qualifies as a cowpunk landmark.

The Moms

Trio of punk-loving Jersey rockers, none of whom will drive you to soccer practice.

Moor Mother

Philly poet and Afro-futurist Camae Ayewa's 2016 debutis dense and dissonant, a primal scream of black rage against the machine.

Let's Eat Grandma

Inseparable friends since age 4, the British duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth (now 17) surprised 2016 with, a whimsical debut of psychedelic experimentalism and wild imagination.

Hockey Dad

A couple of Australian beach bros who've been friends since childhood, Hockey Dad (an obscurereference) rides a wave of pop-rock about young love, partying, and pissing the day away.

Dream Wife

Started as a fake girl band for a conceptual piece by a Brighton art school trio, Dream Wife has taken on a life of its own in the UK.

Mothers

Recent breakout Mothers nurtures introspective and emotional material by Kristine Leschper, the next big thing from Athens, Ga. The solo project has matured into a full-fledged fourpiece.