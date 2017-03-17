The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

5 DJs

By Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 17, 2017


Grandmaster Flash


Grandmaster Flash

Wed. 15, Clive Bar, 11pm
First DJ? Possibly. This is hip-hop history.

DJ Yoda

Wed. 15, Latitude 30, 1am; Fri. 17, Valhalla, 1am
UK turntablist/producer boasts a résumé of collaborators from Dr. Dre to Mark Ronson.

Kream

Wed. 15, Kingdom, 11pm
Think of the Chainsmokers with a little more taste and Euro influence.

Sinistarr

Thu. 16, Barcelona, 12:20am
Exploring his hometown Detroit's culture of soul and dance with nods to techno and jungle.

Stefan Goldmann

Fri. 17, Barcelona, 10pm
Avant-garde techno curator from Germany.

