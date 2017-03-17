5 DJs
By Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 17, 2017
Grandmaster FlashWed. 15, Clive Bar, 11pm
First DJ? Possibly. This is hip-hop history.
DJ YodaWed. 15, Latitude 30, 1am; Fri. 17, Valhalla, 1am
UK turntablist/producer boasts a résumé of collaborators from Dr. Dre to Mark Ronson.
KreamWed. 15, Kingdom, 11pm
Think of the Chainsmokers with a little more taste and Euro influence.
SinistarrThu. 16, Barcelona, 12:20am
Exploring his hometown Detroit's culture of soul and dance with nods to techno and jungle.
Stefan GoldmannFri. 17, Barcelona, 10pm
Avant-garde techno curator from Germany.
