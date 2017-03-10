The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Record Review: Idle Bloom

Little Deaths (Fraternity as Vanity)

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 10, 2017

SXSW Record Review: Idle Bloom

The Nineties don't feel ready for a nostalgic revival, but bands keep raiding their older siblings' CMJ New Music Monthly samplers for inspiration anyway. Little Deaths, debut from Nashville quartet Idle Bloom, could've been released on Mammoth or Caroline circa 1993. Fortunately their combo of power-pop hooks and overloaded guitars cooks as savory now as it did then. Olivia Scibelli's pretty voice slices smoothly through the six-string racket. Contrasting dulcitude and distortion in classic alternative rock style, the uplifting sweet 'n' sour roar of "Hive" and "Disease" are strong reminders of what made the sound fresh the first time around. (Tue., March 14 @ Sidewinder (Inside), 10:45pm)

***

