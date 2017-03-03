Music

Seven Local Acts to See at SXSW Music

Hikes

By Bryan Rolli, Fri., March 3, 2017


Photo by David Brendan Hall

Seven Local Acts to See at SXSW Music

Many vowed to leave the country after last November's general election. Austin math rockers Hikes beat them to it. The quartet had embarked on a monthlong Japanese tour the week prior, breaking for a four-day recording session there.

"A shitty day," recalls drummer Chris Long. "I didn't have anything to do in the goddamn studio that day either, other than chain smoke and get drunk."

"And be supportive," retorts singer/guitarist Nathan James Wilkins.

Despite the miserable turn of events, the band – Wilkins, Long, guitarist Will Kauber, and bassist Colin Jenkins – all agree they cut the group's tightest album thus far. A pair of EPs and a 2013 full-length boast sprawling compositions that switch time signatures on a dime and careen wildly between frenetic proto-metal and lush, acoustic dreamscapes – a genre dubbed "math-folk." In the land of the rising sun, they've funneled these disparate elements into a more concise, cohesive sound.

"You can tell we got better at talking to each other about how we wanted to structure the songs," says Wilkins of the new album, tentatively scheduled for a late spring or early summer release. "We weren't hurting each other's egos anymore, because we knew that it was about this sound. So all of us were just able to talk and say, 'Hey, that part's kind of in the way, why don't we try doing this?'"

Their sprawling compositions switch time signatures on a dime and careen wildly between frenetic proto-metal and lush, acoustic dreamscapes – a genre dubbed “math-folk.”

The Austinites spent the rest of their sojourn racing through city streets with guitars and luggage, trying desperately to board bullet trains to their next gig. Bands at each show would pulverize their instruments and wring every ounce of energy from their bodies, forcing Hikes – hardly slouches onstage – to up their game.

"A lot of times we play, it's a best-case scenario with a lot of friends, a packed house," says Kauber. "But there have been certain times when if we don't have that, it's harder for us to really feel it. I don't want that to be the case anymore."

As Hikes prepare the new album, they continue perfecting their incendiary stage presence for their fourth official South by Southwest. "We're definitely gonna bring the spice from Japan," promises Kauber. "We're gonna show South By what we learned."

Hikes

Sat., March 18 @ Javelina, 11pm
READ MORE
More SXSW Music 2017
Playback: Collateral Events During SXSW Scale Back
Playback: Collateral Events During SXSW Scale Back
SXSW Music’s festival sideshow contracts

Kevin Curtin, March 3, 2017

Playback: Shorter Hours Could Be Coming for Venues During SXSW
Playback: Shorter Hours Could Be Coming for Venues During SXSW
Another clubs ordinance change drops right before the Festival

Kevin Curtin, Feb. 3, 2017

More by Bryan Rolli
Texas Platters
Leopold & His Fiction
Darling Destroyer (Record Review)

Feb. 3, 2017

Rock & Roll Books
Juggalo: Insane Clown Posse and the World They Made
Juggalo: Insane Clown Posse and the World They Made

Dec. 9, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2017, Mobley, Capyac, Hikes, Annabelle Chairlegs, Bonnie Whitmore, Dylan Cameron, Soaked

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Senses Fail
at Mohawk
John Aielli 50th Anniversary at Hogg Auditorium
Alina Baraz, Iamnobodi
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP