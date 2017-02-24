Music

Survive

MF064 (Monofonus Press)

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Texas Platters

A clean-cut collection featuring the Korg KR-55 drum machine, MF064 catches Austin's analog synth quartet Survive in the midst of evolution. Returning to print a 2014 EP, released well prior to half the band garnering Grammy nominations for two volumes of the Stranger Things soundtrack, homegrown arts hub Monofonus facilitates an ideal rising tide that lifts all boats. "Turing Test" is a dusty ambient trip, steely and mostly eschewing logical rhythm. On the flip, the sparkling "Parousia" starts by sucking the listener into a vacuum, before flipping to a jaunting Italo disco jam. Similarly, "Short Hour" also goes heavy with the arpeggios, though harder charging.

***.5

