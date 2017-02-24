Music

Scott H. Biram

The Bad Testament (Bloodshot)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Texas Platters

Ten full-lengths into a nearly 20-year career as a monolith of punk rock blues, Austin's Scott H. Biram hardly follows a formula. Rural as hell, urban in attitude, lonesome/orn'ry/mean, The Bad Testament is a primer in sin and redemption, hard love gone wrong, and blues and country influences pushed to nasty extremes. There's plenty of his trademark busted-speaker distortion and Hasil Adkins-joins-the Sex Pistols spew, with "Trainwrecker" verging on a backwoods version of Motörhead. Yet much of this finds Biram fully utilizing his home studio, sounding at times more like a band, as on "Long Old Time." Several tunes are introduced with samples of a radio spinning through alarmist news reports or gospel preachers (foot stompin' gospel groover "True Religion"). The Bad Testament borders on the biblical, some sorta atonement for a lifetime of bad decisions.

***.5

READ MORE
More Scott H. Biram
Texas Platters
Scott H. Biram
Nothin' but Blood (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, Feb. 7, 2014

Playback: Heaven and Hell and Scott H. Biram
Playback: Heaven and Hell and Scott H. Biram
Scott H. Biram gets bloody, UT gets KUT's music library, and Macaulay Culkin pisses me off

Kevin Curtin, Jan. 31, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Prick of the Litter (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 3, 2017

Too Late to Stop Now
Rolling Stones
Rolling Stones in Mono (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Dec. 16, 2016

More by Tim Stegall
Austin Punk Pioneer Steve Marsh Climbs the Star Ladder
Austin Punk Pioneer Steve Marsh Climbs the Star Ladder
Ex-Terminal Mind vocalist explores outré galaxies in Evil Triplet

Feb. 10, 2017

Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Our favorite picks from across the country

Dec. 30, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Scott H. Biram

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Austin Jukebox 6: E, Dyr Faser, Manikin, Breakdancing Ronald Reagan
at Beerland
Austin Instrumental Music Fest at Empire Control Room
Amos Lee, Mutlu
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP