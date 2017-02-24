Music

Man, Woman, Friend, Computer

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Texas Platters

Meditative and fetching, Man, Woman, Friend, Computer delivers a breakup album and overarching concept: Thomas Echols' electronic differentiation from his guitar projects. The Austin-based Echols has mostly cut his teeth on classical projects, such as Plainte Calme, his absorbing turn of Debussy and Messiaen. Here, he ventures into a complex amalgam of analog and synth. Wistful, romantic, "Exordium" registers as an unhurried drive down a never-ending highway. Echols' vocals sooth to surrender on "Concession Speech" and "You're a Pistol." Standout "Nocturne" and its earlier interlude provide mid-tempo kinetics.

***.5

