Music

Black Books

Can't Even

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Texas Platters

Clearly besotted with pre-millennial sounds from the UK underground, local shoegazers Black Books soaks in sonic storms and dream-pop psychedelia on their long-awaited second LP, Can't Even. Rather than raid its record collection like overeager fan boys, the Austin sextet employs its influences with precision. Gary Numan-esque synthesizer preludes, hooks borrowed from the Verve, and guitar muscle inspired by Catherine Wheel on "Put Your Money Down" amalgamate seamlessly rather than thieve. Melodies often begin gently, dreamily, before rearing up in waves of amplifier squall. Yet no matter how mighty the sonic emissions, the music never drowns out Ross Gilfillan's plaintive moan. The Books encourage a touch of melodrama with their arrangements, allowing pop song "Golden OK" to billow into a lighter app-hoisting anthem and rocker "It Could Be Better" to rage through beautiful fury. Projecting its romantic arc onto an epic widescreen, ballad "Crybaby" achieves the kind of glory that made the kids cry before emo. Holding nothing back, Can't Even belies the emotional repression implied by its title. (Album release: Mohawk, Sat., Feb. 25)

****

READ MORE
More Black Books
Free Week Live Shots Part II
Black Books

Chase Hoffberger, Jan. 17, 2014

Texas Platters
Black Books
Black Books (Record Review)

Luke Winkie, Nov. 8, 2013

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
John Wesley Coleman III
Microwave Dreams (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Feb. 10, 2017

Texas Platters
Alyse Black
Alyse Black (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, Feb. 10, 2017

More by Michael Toland
No Idea Festival Q&A
No Idea Festival Q&A
Improvisational guru Chris Cogburn explains the matrix

Feb. 16, 2017

Evil Triplet Record Review
Evil Triplet Record Review
Otherworld (Super Secret)

Feb. 10, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Black Books

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Austin Jukebox 6: E, Dyr Faser, Manikin, Breakdancing Ronald Reagan
at Beerland
Austin Instrumental Music Fest at Empire Control Room
Amos Lee, Mutlu
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP