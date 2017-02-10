Music

Tje Austin

I Belong to You

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

Texas Platters

Less than six years removed from national exposure on The Voice, NBC's American rendering of the popular Dutch singing competition, Tje Austin (pronounced Tye) presents I Belong to You, a refined affair trapped in oscillation and illuminating the singer's immense talent through an awkward recalibration of sound. The bluesy "Whiskey" as well as the stripped-down "I Belong to You" platforms Austin at his best, making use of his tender, naturally smoky timbre. That wail projects the album's most somber moment, "Everyone Goes Away," which grieves over the death of a loved one as a physical wound: "Sometimes, I feel like dying; my body, it hurts like hell." Austin also hits the mark on "Higher," nostalgic funk-pop about a bard dirty-macking his way out of the friend zone. For the high potential areas, there are equal measures of softness ("So Good"), sometimes leaning into cheese ("Next Time"). While effective overall, if only by grace of Austin's voice, I Belong to You leaves you asking for specificity that's more demonstrative. It lives in emotional almosts, Austin not always allowing himself to indulge white-hot anger, brimming elation, or the numerous confusions in between.

***

READ MORE
More Tje Austin
Off the Record
Off the Record
Electric Lounge's second act on the Eastside, catching up with Scratch Acid and Austin's other 'Voice' contestants

Austin Powell, Sept. 9, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Très Oui
Singles Going Nowhere (Record Review)

Libby Webster, Feb. 3, 2017

Texas Platters
UVH
Last Fruit (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Dec. 23, 2016

More by Kahron Spearman
Texas Platters
Malik
The Awakening (II) (Record Review)

Feb. 3, 2017

Free Week Live Shots
Casual Strangers, Blxpltn, Shmu
Mohawk, Jan. 2

Jan. 13, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Tje Austin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
The Coathangers, Sailor Poon, Deep Time
at Barracuda
Mind Spiders, Dead Space
at Beerland
Dashboard Confessional, Vinyl Theatre, This Wild Life at Emo's
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP