The problematic More Stories to Tell features SSB – formerly Super Smash Brothers, likely abbreviated to negate Nintendo cease and desists – casting no shadows over who they are, or whom they serve, while pushing party rap into tired excess. High points "Respect" and "Wake Up" underline the duo's capabilities, with stronger hooks and respectable optimism, especially on the latter: "Turning nothing into something, and something into greatness is the next thing that's coming." The unsophisticated remainder greatly disappoints, delving into steep and washed-over caricature, unimaginatively mentioning wax, wack liquor shot selections, and women. "Strip Club Pornstars" – which, get this, is about sex with strippers – features Hed PE rapper Jared Gomes revving up on the predatory behavior toward women tip: "I'll kidnap, ransom/ I'm handsome no worry, worry." Treading into racism and childishness, "Blunt Raps" offers a crude imitation of a convenience store attendant of Desi heritage. Aside from questionable production throughout, there's an irritating tendency to fall a hair ahead of or behind the beat. No question that ARay and Hack Naja are capable wordsmiths, but More Stories to Tell rings purposeless and overcooked.