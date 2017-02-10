Music

New Berlin

Basic Function (Super Secret)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

Texas Platters

Nerds with guitars, New Berlin comes bouncing out of the basement with Basic Function. Led by erstwhile one-man-bandit Michael Flanagan (formerly of South America, now based in McAllen), the trio on ascending Austin imprint Super Secret sounds like an artifact from the DIY Eighties, its angular garage-pop as informed by New Wave theatre as Nuggets. Like smart kids who prefer spinning records and strumming guitars to hanging out with the cool crowd, Flanagan and company channel their nervous energy into miniature explosions of tunes and sardonicism. "Hardcore Punk" and "Border Patrol" aren't the barely repressed rage of bored no-hopers, but the sputtering excitement of geeks who prefer not to get beaten up. "I'm sick of your shit" in "Face in the Mirror" is information rather than assertion. Supported by a rhythm section tight enough to propel a coin off its backside, Flanagan's plainspoken singing and crap-cutting guitar lines illuminate youthful angst, one hook at a time.

***

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

New Berlin

