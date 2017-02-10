Music

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears

Backlash (INgrooves)

Reviewed by Thomas Fawcett, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

Texas Platters

Black Joe Lewis and his sixpiece Honeybears continue crashing modern soul music head-on with blues and dirty punk rock on their fifth studio LP, and first since 2013's Electric Slave. Boasting a few R&B party rockers in the mold of past hits like "Booty City," Backlash celebrates the persuasive power of female gentalia on "PTP," while "Sexual Tension" hits with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer. Even so, the album's a darker affair than previous efforts, brimming with paranoia and regret. Lewis exorcises demons on the gritty "Shadow People," a sinister mix of 12-gauge punk and blues without a single Stax-styled horn line anywhere in sight. On "Global," the gravel-voiced shouter wanders a postapocalyptic world "eating cockroaches and using sand for salt," while depicting "a fire burning in the ghetto" over a Daptone groove on "Nature's Natural." At six minutes, LP closer "Maroon" finds the bandleader invoking runaway slaves as he simmers a slow blues into a blistering guitar solo. "I choose to live my life as a maroon ... And my past cuts me just like a knife." It's as unsettling as it is unpolished, but Backlash compels as much as anything this crew's put out.

***.5

READ MORE
More Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
Playback: In a New York State of Mind
Playback: In a New York State of Mind
Mother Falcon hits Gotham, Not in the Face sears Vancouver, and Black Joe Lewis comes home

Kevin Curtin, June 21, 2013

Come and Take It
Come and Take It
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears dare you

Margaret Moser, April 8, 2011

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Très Oui
Singles Going Nowhere (Record Review)

Libby Webster, Feb. 3, 2017

Texas Platters
UVH
Last Fruit (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Dec. 23, 2016

More by Thomas Fawcett
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
The Chronicle music staff picks their favorite local records

Dec. 30, 2016

Critics Poll
Critics Poll

Dec. 30, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
The Coathangers, Sailor Poon, Deep Time
at Barracuda
Mind Spiders, Dead Space
at Beerland
Dashboard Confessional, Vinyl Theatre, This Wild Life at Emo's
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP