Music

Alyse Black

Alyse Black

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

Texas Platters

Alyse Black's fourth full-length cuts into distinct halves. The first, which plays like an anthology of Nineties pop vocalists, seems guided by producer Eric Rosse, who's behind female singer-songwriter greats such as Sara Bareilles and Tori Amos. The collaboration epitomizes best in slick lead-off "My Body Is Burning," with Black's throaty alto carrying the timbre of Jewel and peppering in spoken asides à la Alanis Morissette. Then, "Won't Let You Down," the seventh track of 10 on Alyse Black, signals a shift to blues-tinged confessionals. That's where the singer shines. Where Black's voice feels constrained in pop, it rises above the gentle thrumming of guitar lines and warbly electric organ to a full blast of blues on "Make Love + Laughter," navigating her impressive range from falsetto to belting and back with ease. Although her voice transfixes throughout the album, it's the latter portion that's truly intoxicating.

***

Alyse Black

