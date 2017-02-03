Music

Whitney Rose

South Texas Suite (Six Shooter)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Feb. 3, 2017

Texas Platters

Native Canadian Whitney Rose has really taken to Texas. The local's full-length bow, 2015's Heartbreaker of the Year, arrived stuffed with songs about lassos, rodeos, and boots. Now six-song rejoinder South Texas Suite, cut at Dale Watson's Ameripolitan Studios, continues the love affair both in subject matter and music. "My Boots" scoots on James Shelton's steel guitar licks, which come ready-made for packing a Central Texas dance hall. Teri Joyce's wistful "Bluebonnets for My Baby" allows Rose's sweet soprano to soar while showcasing the chops of her stacked backing band: guitarist Redd Volkaert (Merle Haggard), bassist Kevin Smith (Willie Nelson), and ivory trader Earl Poole Ball (Johnny Cash), all of whom blaze on closing instrumental "How 'Bout a Hand for the Band." More Lone Star ephemera stampedes "Lookin' Back on Luckenbach," a two-stepper fiddled by Erik Hokkanen right into Texans' big hearts. Are the Western tropes overblown? Fittingly for the subject, yes.

***

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Alvin Crow / Asleep at the Wheel
Texas Christmas for You and Me, Lone Star Christmas Night (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters
Steve Earle
Guitar Town 30th Anniversary (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 23, 2016

More by Abby Johnston
Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Our favorite picks from across the country

Dec. 30, 2016

Texas Platters
Tinnarose
My Pleasure Has Returned (Record Review)

Dec. 23, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Whitney Rose

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Rick Astley
at Emo's
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
Feverbones, Chakra Khan, Wildfires at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP