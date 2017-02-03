Music

Leopold & His Fiction

Darling Destroyer (Native Fiction)

Reviewed by Bryan Rolli, Fri., Feb. 3, 2017

Texas Platters

Modern rock's flaccid riffs haven't gentrified Leopold & His Fiction. Not given the genuine excitement of fourth album Darling Destroyer. Aided by local super producer Chris "Frenchie" Smith, the Austin outfit fleshes out its sonic palette without sacrificing brash, guitar-driven fury. Singer/guitarist and namesake Daniel Leopold understands that rock & roll remains a dish best served dramatic, so the Detroit native augments the 12-bar blues strut of opener "Cowboy" with a glam rock sheen owing as much to Marc Bolan as Jack White. "My heart is made of stone/ I'm alive when I'm alone," snarls Leopold on the swaggering "It's How I Feel (Free)," playing the part of his chosen genre's lonesome traveler with gusto. The Motor City maestro's affinity for Motown coats the swinging "I'm Caving In" and sultry "Better Off Alone," the latter juxtaposing gospel-tinged harmonies with seductive, minor key chord changes. Languid slide guitars soar on folker "Ride," while "Who Am I" strips away Leopold's mighty Fiction in lieu of acoustic strums and a plaintive vocal melody. Sounds of a bygone era underlie the LP's raucous second half in "Saturday," echoing Elton John's weekend anthem, and the piano interlude on "Boy" hearkening the Beatles' "Lady Madonna." Leopold & His Fiction scatters such sonic Easter eggs throughout the diverse and electrifying Darling Destroyer, proving they're informed by the past, not resigned to it.

***.5

READ MORE
More Leopold & His Fiction
Free Week Live Shots
Leopold & His Fiction, Major Major Major, Patch
Spider House Ballroom, Jan. 7

Doug Freeman, Jan. 13, 2017

More Music Reviews
Too Late to Stop Now
Grunge
On Earth as It Is: The Complete Works, Temple of the Dog: Deluxe Edition, Badmotorfinger: Super Deluxe Edition, God's Balls / Salt Lick / 8-Way Santa (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Dec. 16, 2016

Texas Platters
Wild Tinderbox
Wild Tinderbox (Record Review)

Bryan Rolli, Dec. 2, 2016

More by Bryan Rolli
Rock & Roll Books
Juggalo: Insane Clown Posse and the World They Made
Juggalo: Insane Clown Posse and the World They Made

Dec. 9, 2016

Bright Lights Over Gary Clark Jr.
Bright Lights Over Gary Clark Jr.
Heft and heart for the first of three solo hometown gigs

Dec. 5, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Leopold & His Fiction

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Rick Astley
at Emo's
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
Feverbones, Chakra Khan, Wildfires at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP