Music

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Prick of the Litter (Hot Shot)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Feb. 3, 2017

Texas Platters

Over the course of a half-century-plus career, Delbert McClinton has impacted nearly every genre he's touched, from honky-tonk and country to the roots of rock and pop and soulful R&B. The Lubbock-born/Ft. Worth-reared belter even extends an indelible influence into the realm of blues harp. At 76, he now plies a jazzier note while retaining his trademark fire and grit. "Don't Do It" bursts at the outset, bluesy and swanky with help from Lou Ann Barton and Jimmie Vaughan, but "Doin' What You Do" and "Middle of Nowhere" roll easier rhythms, the latter titling a high falsetto from McClinton's still flush vox. Centerpieces "San Miguel" and "Pulling the Strings" pluck atmospheric tones alongside "Like Lovin' Used to Be" and "Jones for You," the singer's scratchy croon striking somewhere between Jimmy Durante and Randy Newman. "Neva" kicks up a funkier groove. Delbert McClinton tears up the blues circuit, but the easy saturation of Prick of the Litter serves up its own satisfaction.

***.5

READ MORE
More Delbert McClinton
The Cost of Living
The Cost of Living
Delbert McClinton's new lease on life

Doug Freeman, Feb. 12, 2016

Texas Platters
DVDnds
Rocking the Boat: A Musical Conversation & Journey (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Sept. 19, 2008

More Music Reviews
Too Late to Stop Now
Rolling Stones
Rolling Stones in Mono (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Dec. 16, 2016

Texas Platters
Walter Daniels
"Almost Got Hit by a Truck" b/w "My Mind Got Bad", "Voodoo Working" and "Stimulant" b/w "I Get Off on It", "Graveyard Shift" b/w "They Can Only Fill One Grave" (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Dec. 2, 2016

More by Doug Freeman
Free Week Live Shots
Leopold & His Fiction, Major Major Major, Patch
Spider House Ballroom, Jan. 7

Jan. 13, 2017

Free Week Live Shots
Digital Wild, A. Sinclair, Darkbird
Empire Control Room, Jan. 6

Jan. 13, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Delbert McClinton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Rick Astley
at Emo's
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
Feverbones, Chakra Khan, Wildfires at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP