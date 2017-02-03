Dale Watson & Ray Benson

There are no bigger showmen in Texas country than Ray Benson and Dale Watson, the ringleader of Western swing's pre-eminent outfit Asleep at the Wheel and the Lone Star-pluggin', Chicken Shit Bingo balladeer, respectively. The challenge of their combining forces for a duet album is a risk of sheer personality – that each will be able to play to the other without overpowering the entire project. The pairing of baritones could not have resulted better. "The Ballad of Dale and Ray" sets the tone as playful, the duo trading lines and low harmonies, with jokes shot in between. Both bandleaders' traditional inclinations pull Dale & Ray, especially on the touchingly elegiac "Feelin' Haggard" and nod to Willie & Waylon covering "Write Your Own Songs." Standouts sharpen the close of the LP with the clever "A Hangover Ago," requisite state tribute "Nobody's Ever Down in Texas," and uplifting pluck of closer "Sittin' and Thinkin' About You." The joy of the two Austinites together shines throughout, informal yet masterful. It's a perfect pairing showcasing both artists.