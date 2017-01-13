Music

Free Week Live Shots

Calliope Musicals, Annabelle Chairlegs, Zettajoule, Jazz Mills

Swan Dive, Jan. 1

By Jim Caligiuri, Fri., Jan. 13, 2017


Calliope Musicals (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

A night of bands led by women, presented by local sex-positive quarterly Peach Fuzz magazine, offered just about everything musically. A large Sunday crowd for a burgeoning metropolis still hung over from the previous night's frivolity proved the drawing power of a strong lineup. Especially when playing for free.

Jazz Mills, joined by Corey Baum of two-step ascenders Croy & the Boys on duet vocals and acoustic guitar, opened with old-fashioned Fifties and Sixties-style country and folk, the epitome reached on a cover of Melanie's slyly sexual "Brand New Key." Calliope Musicals have grown considerably since the release last spring of Time Owes You Nothing, with their ecstatic shows coming on like a low-budget Flaming Lips free-for-all.

Enthralling behind a psychedelic light show engulfing both band and audience, frontwoman Carrie Fussell and friends are moving away from the folkiness they're known for in a proggy, almost dance groove manner. Nevertheless, the dancing, sign waving, costumed boys, and confetti gun remain. The rhythm goes on forever and the party never ends.

Young quartet Annabelle Chairlegs followed briefly with post-punk highlighted by the tough, cagey vocals of Lindsey Mackin and songs including "Axe Me If I Care." Meggan Carney's latest experiment, Zettajoule, closed with a surprisingly eclectic, keyboard-heavy mix that moved from moody love songs to heady Tex-Mex.

READ MORE
More Calliope Musicals
Texas Platters
Calliope Musicals
Time Owes You Nothing (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, April 22, 2016

Free Week Live Shots
Mom Jeans, Sailor Poon, Calliope Musicals, Zettajoule, Sahara Smith, Falcon

Libby Webster, Jan. 8, 2016

More by Jim Caligiuri
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
The Chronicle music staff picks their favorite local records

Dec. 30, 2016

Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Top 10 National Albums of 2016
Our favorite picks from across the country

Dec. 30, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Calliope Musicals, Annabelle Chairlegs, Zettajoule, Jazz Mills

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Eric Johnson
at Paramount Theatre
Ricky Espinoza
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Miss Lavelle White
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP