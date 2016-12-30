Music

Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016

The Chronicle music staff picks their favorite local records

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Jim Caligiuri, Kevin Curtin, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Alejandra Ramirez, Kahron Spearman, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Greg Beets

1) Quin Galavis, My Life in Steel and Concrete (Super Secret)

2) Churchwood, Hex City (Saustex)

3) White Denim, Stiff (Downtown)

4) Ralph White, Farewell to Texas (Altco)

5) Cherubs, Fist in the Air (Brutal Panda)

6) Thor & Friends (Living Music Duplication)

7) December Boys

8) DD Dagger, The Lone Wolf Meets the Underdog

9) My Golden Calf, Perfume Brute

10) Attic Ted, Parade Dust Mischief (Pecan Crazy)

Jim Caligiuri

1) Michael Fracasso, Here Come the Savages (Blue Door)

2) Bonnie Whitmore & Her Band, Fuck With Sad Girls

3) Charlie Faye & the Fayettes

4) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Stargazer (Modern Imperial)

5) Cody Jinks, I'm Not the Devil

6) Cotton Mather, Death of the Cool (Star Apple Kingdom)

7) Alejandro Escovedo, Burn Something Beautiful (Fantasy)

8) Bill Kirchen & Austin de Lone, Transatlanticana (Red House)

9) Will Courtney, Planning Escapes (Wren & Shark)

10) Harvest Thieves, Rival

Kevin Curtin

1) Quin Galavis, My Life in Steel and Concrete (Super Secret)

2) Gloves INTL (GTZ)

3) Tele Novella, House of Souls (Yellow Year)

4) Street Sects, End Position (The Flenser)

5) White Denim, Stiff (Downtown)

6) A Giant Dog, Pile (Merge)

7) Magna Carda, Cirqlation

8) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Stargazer (Modern Imperial)

9) Croy & the Boys, Hey Come Back

10) Adam Torres, Pearls to Swine (Fat Possum)

Thomas Fawcett

1) Magna Carda, Cirqlation

2) The Echocentrics, Echo Hotel (Nacional)

3) The Relatives, Goodbye World (Ubiquity)

4) Money Chicha, Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)

5) Third Root, Libertad

6) Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath Vol. II (Ubiquity)

7) The Greyhounds, Change of Pace (Ardent)

8) Tele Novella, House of Souls (Yellow Year)

9) Croy & the Boys, Hey Come Back

10) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Stargazer (Modern Imperial)

Doug Freeman

1) Paul Cauthen, My Gospel (Lightning Rod)

2) Shearwater, Jet Plane and Oxbow (Sub Pop)

3) Hayes Carll, Lovers and Leavers (Hwy 87)

4) Okkervil River, Away (ATO)

5) Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent (Sugar Hill)

6) Croy & the Boys, Hey Come Back

7) Harvest Thieves, Rival

8) The Deer, Tempest & Rapture (Owl Bum)

9) Dana Falconberry & Medicine Bow, From the Forest Came the Fire (Modern Outsider)

10) Will Courtney, Planning Escapes (Wren & Shark)

Alejandra Ramirez

1) Shearwater, Jet Plane and Oxbow (Sub Pop)

2) Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man (Concord)

3) Cotton Mather, Death of the Cool (Star Apple Kingdom)

4) Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath Vol. II (Ubiquity)

5) Gloves INTL (GTZ)

6) Okkervil River, Away (ATO)

7) Riverboat Gamblers, Massive Fraud (End Sounds)

8) Nori, World Anew (Go Stop Music)

9) The Gospel Truth, Jealous Fires (12XU)

10) Carl Sagan's Skate Shoes (Super Secret)

Kahron Spearman

1) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things Vols. 1 & 2 (Lakeshore/Netflix)

2) Magna Carda, Cirqulation

3) Shearwater, Jet Plane and Oxbow (Sub Pop)

4) Gloves INTL (GTZ)

5) White Denim, Stiff (Downtown)

6) Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man (Concord)

7) Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath Vol. II (Ubiquity)

8) Troller, Graphic (Holodeck)

9) Dowrong & Eric Dingus, Stack or Starve: The American Dream (Dream Sequence)

10) CAKE (Creativity, Abundance, Knowledge, Elevation)

Libby Webster

1) Cross Record, Wabi-Sabi (Ba Da Bing!)

2) Hovvdy, Taster (Sports Day/Merdurhaus)

3) Jared Leibowich, Welcome Late Bloomers (Sundae)

4) The Well, Pagan Science (RidingEasy)

5) Spray Paint, Feel the Clamps (Goner)

6) Mean Jolene, Salty (Austin Town Hall)

7) Carl Sagan's Skate Shoes (Super Secret)

8) Quin Galavis, My Life in Steel and Concrete (Super Secret)

9) Tele Novella, House of Souls (Yellow Year)

10) Adam Torres, Pearls to Swine (Fat Possum)

A version of this article appeared in print on December 30, 2016 with the headline: Austin Top 10s
