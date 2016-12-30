Music

Critics Poll

By Neph Basedow, Greg Beets, Jim Caligiuri, Kevin Curtin, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Raoul Hernandez, Alejandra Ramirez, Kahron Spearman, Tim Stegall, Jay Trachtenberg, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Best Roadshow

Neph Basedow: Iggy Pop, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Greg Beets: Richard Papiercuts, Beerland

Jim Caligiuri: Margo Price, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Kevin Curtin: Kendrick Lamar, ACL Fest

Thomas Fawcett: Oshun, Sahara Lounge

Doug Freeman: Luna, Mohawk

Raoul Hernandez: Adele, Frank Erwin Center

Alejandra Ramirez: Seu Jorge, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Kahron Spearman: Kendrick Lamar, ACL Fest (weekend one)

Tim Stegall: Iggy Pop, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Michael Toland: John Carpenter, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Jay Trachtenberg: Pedrito Martinez, Continental Club

Libby Webster: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Barracuda

Best Local Show

Basedow: Survive, Barracuda

Beets: Cherubs, Mohawk

Caligiuri: Grupo Fantasma, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Curtin: Jazzus Lizard with David Yow, Lost Well

Fawcett: RAS Day, Kenny Dorham's Backyard

Freeman: Chris Porter & Carson McHone, Hard Luck Lounge

Hernandez: Robert Plant, Austin Music Awards

Ramirez: Capyac, Vulcan Gas Company

Spearman: Troller, Sidewinder

Stegall: The Smokin' Burnouts, Beerland

Toland: The Gospel Truth, Beerland

Webster: Sailor Poon, Swan Dive

Local Act You Saw the Most

Beets: Graham Reynolds

Caligiuri: High Plains Jamboree

Curtin: Ben Ballinger

Fawcett: Money Chicha

Freeman: Graham Weber

Hernandez: Alejandro Escovedo

Ramirez: Chasca

Spearman: Keeper

Stegall: Rebel Flesh

Toland: Scorpion Child

Trachtenberg: Money Chicha

Webster: Dreamboat

Local Venue You Visited the Most

Basedow: Mohawk

Beets: Hole in the Wall

Caligiuri: Strange Brew

Curtin: Hard Luck Lounge

Fawcett: Antone's

Freeman: Stay Gold

Hernandez: ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Ramirez: Empire Control Room

Spearman: Emo's

Stegall: Bull McCabe's

Toland: Grizzly Hall

Trachtenberg: ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Webster: Sidewinder

Best Local Residency

Beets: The Future of Air Travel, Dozen Street

Caligiuri: Jaimee Harris, One-2-One Bar

Curtin: Leo Rondeau, White Horse

Fawcett: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Freeman: Dale Watson's Chicken Shit Bingo, C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Hernandez: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Ramirez: Ephraim Owens Experience, Continental Club Gallery

Spearman: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge

Toland: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery

Trachtenberg: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery

Webster: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul

Best New Local Act

Beets: Evil Triplet

Caligiuri: Sophia Johnson

Curtin: Tear Dungeon

Fawcett: Los Coast

Freeman: Paul Cauthen

Hernandez: Los Coast

Ramirez: Sharks in the Deep End

Spearman: Los Coast

Stegall: The Boleys

Toland: Meet Your Death

Webster: Très Oui

R.I.P.


Paul Ray (Photo by Todd V. Wolfson)

Mose Allison, Signe Anderson, Jimmy Bain, Gato Barbieri, Paul Bley, Blowfly, Pierre Boulez, David Bowie, Irma Bule, Phil Chess, Otis Clay, Leonard Cohen, Natalie Cole, Stanley "Buckwheat Zydeco" Dural Jr., Keith Emerson, Billy Faier, Glenn Frey, Juan Gabriel, Arturo Garza, Rudy Van Gelder, Mic Gillette, Henry Gonzalez, Merle Haggard, Bill Ham, Dan Hicks, Kamran Hooshmand, Preston Hubbard, Long John Hunter, Bobby Hutcherson, Mark Hutchins, Sharon Jones, Candy Kane, Paul Kantner, Bap Kennedy, Greg Lake, Joe Ligon, John D. Loudermilk, Lonnie Mack, Neville Marriner, George Martin, George Michael, Pete Mitchell, Scotty Moore, Emilio Navaira, Louis Jay Meyers, John Morthland, Papa Wemba, Billy Paul, Sandy Pearlman, Phife Dawg, Chris Porter, Freddy Powers, Prince, Prince Buster, Paul Ray, Leon Russell, Ralph Stanley, Rod Temperton, Toots Thielemans, Alan Vega, Don Walls, Maurice White, John Winsor, Bernie Worrell, Jim Yanaway

