Critics Poll
By Neph Basedow, Greg Beets, Jim Caligiuri, Kevin Curtin, Thomas Fawcett, Doug Freeman, Raoul Hernandez, Alejandra Ramirez, Kahron Spearman, Tim Stegall, Jay Trachtenberg, and Libby Webster, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016
Best Roadshow
Neph Basedow: Iggy Pop, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Greg Beets: Richard Papiercuts, Beerland
Jim Caligiuri: Margo Price, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Kevin Curtin: Kendrick Lamar, ACL Fest
Thomas Fawcett: Oshun, Sahara Lounge
Doug Freeman: Luna, Mohawk
Raoul Hernandez: Adele, Frank Erwin Center
Alejandra Ramirez: Seu Jorge, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Kahron Spearman: Kendrick Lamar, ACL Fest (weekend one)
Tim Stegall: Iggy Pop, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Michael Toland: John Carpenter, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Jay Trachtenberg: Pedrito Martinez, Continental Club
Libby Webster: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Barracuda
Best Local Show
Basedow: Survive, Barracuda
Beets: Cherubs, Mohawk
Caligiuri: Grupo Fantasma, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Curtin: Jazzus Lizard with David Yow, Lost Well
Fawcett: RAS Day, Kenny Dorham's Backyard
Freeman: Chris Porter & Carson McHone, Hard Luck Lounge
Hernandez: Robert Plant, Austin Music Awards
Ramirez: Capyac, Vulcan Gas Company
Spearman: Troller, Sidewinder
Stegall: The Smokin' Burnouts, Beerland
Toland: The Gospel Truth, Beerland
Webster: Sailor Poon, Swan Dive
Local Act You Saw the Most
Beets: Graham Reynolds
Caligiuri: High Plains Jamboree
Curtin: Ben Ballinger
Fawcett: Money Chicha
Freeman: Graham Weber
Hernandez: Alejandro Escovedo
Ramirez: Chasca
Spearman: Keeper
Stegall: Rebel Flesh
Toland: Scorpion Child
Trachtenberg: Money Chicha
Webster: Dreamboat
Local Venue You Visited the Most
Basedow: Mohawk
Beets: Hole in the Wall
Caligiuri: Strange Brew
Curtin: Hard Luck Lounge
Fawcett: Antone's
Freeman: Stay Gold
Hernandez: ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Ramirez: Empire Control Room
Spearman: Emo's
Stegall: Bull McCabe's
Toland: Grizzly Hall
Trachtenberg: ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Webster: Sidewinder
Best Local Residency
Beets: The Future of Air Travel, Dozen Street
Caligiuri: Jaimee Harris, One-2-One Bar
Curtin: Leo Rondeau, White Horse
Fawcett: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Freeman: Dale Watson's Chicken Shit Bingo, C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Hernandez: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Ramirez: Ephraim Owens Experience, Continental Club Gallery
Spearman: Margaret Wright, Skylark Lounge
Toland: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery
Trachtenberg: Church on Monday, Continental Club Gallery
Webster: Los Coast, C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Best New Local Act
Beets: Evil Triplet
Caligiuri: Sophia Johnson
Curtin: Tear Dungeon
Fawcett: Los Coast
Freeman: Paul Cauthen
Hernandez: Los Coast
Ramirez: Sharks in the Deep End
Spearman: Los Coast
Stegall: The Boleys
Toland: Meet Your Death
Webster: Très Oui
R.I.P.
Mose Allison, Signe Anderson, Jimmy Bain, Gato Barbieri, Paul Bley, Blowfly, Pierre Boulez, David Bowie, Irma Bule, Phil Chess, Otis Clay, Leonard Cohen, Natalie Cole, Stanley "Buckwheat Zydeco" Dural Jr., Keith Emerson, Billy Faier, Glenn Frey, Juan Gabriel, Arturo Garza, Rudy Van Gelder, Mic Gillette, Henry Gonzalez, Merle Haggard, Bill Ham, Dan Hicks, Kamran Hooshmand, Preston Hubbard, Long John Hunter, Bobby Hutcherson, Mark Hutchins, Sharon Jones, Candy Kane, Paul Kantner, Bap Kennedy, Greg Lake, Joe Ligon, John D. Loudermilk, Lonnie Mack, Neville Marriner, George Martin, George Michael, Pete Mitchell, Scotty Moore, Emilio Navaira, Louis Jay Meyers, John Morthland, Papa Wemba, Billy Paul, Sandy Pearlman, Phife Dawg, Chris Porter, Freddy Powers, Prince, Prince Buster, Paul Ray, Leon Russell, Ralph Stanley, Rod Temperton, Toots Thielemans, Alan Vega, Don Walls, Maurice White, John Winsor, Bernie Worrell, Jim Yanaway