Twenty tells you right in the title what you're getting into: Twenty minutes of fresh, no-frills Americana. Veteran Greezy Wheels chanteuse Lissa Hattersley synced up with TripTrio in a follow-up to 2009's How I Spent My Summer Vacation. The five-song EP evades easy classification within the gentle percussion and unassuming guitar breaks in "I Got Happy" and "Life in the Modern World," winding out like a soundtrack to a Copacabana escape with Hattersley as your no-nonsense tour guide. "Moonchild Blues" lets her steady alto cut loose, swinging amidst jazz-lilted guitar and filling in the gaps of low-key compositions.