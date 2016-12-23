From the vintage rose in the clouds on the cover to the chugging, jangling guitar riffs guiding the album, Austin threepiece Tinnarose throws back to the finer points of the Seventies on My Pleasure Has Returned. The follow-up to 2014's full-length debut swings psychedelic on "Hello My Son," vocalist and songwriter Devon McDermott wavering between Grace Slick and Joni Mitchell. "Aesthetic Anarchy," a pared back guitar ballad, allows her sweet soprano to shine with little more than climbing guitar riffs to battle for attention. Still, she fares equally well belting through the glossy, nostalgia-packed sound of "Love Is for All," a single recalling Seventies enthusiast Ariel Pink.