Music

Tinnarose

My Pleasure Has Returned (Nine Mile)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters

From the vintage rose in the clouds on the cover to the chugging, jangling guitar riffs guiding the album, Austin threepiece Tinnarose throws back to the finer points of the Seventies on My Pleasure Has Returned. The follow-up to 2014's full-length debut swings psychedelic on "Hello My Son," vocalist and songwriter Devon McDermott wavering between Grace Slick and Joni Mitchell. "Aesthetic Anarchy," a pared back guitar ballad, allows her sweet soprano to shine with little more than climbing guitar riffs to battle for attention. Still, she fares equally well belting through the glossy, nostalgia-packed sound of "Love Is for All," a single recalling Seventies enthusiast Ariel Pink.

***.5

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Too Late to Stop Now
Van Morrison
... It's Too Late To Stop Now... Volumes II, III, IV & DVD (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Dec. 16, 2016

Texas Platters
Robert Earl Keen
Live Dinner Reunion (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 2, 2016

More by Abby Johnston
Did Shearwater Cut the Best Protest Album of 2016?
Did Shearwater Cut the Best Protest Album of 2016?
Jonathan Meiburg calls out new America's scary monsters

Dec. 9, 2016

Dolly Parton Glitters Up Red River
Dolly Parton Glitters Up Red River
Rhinestone cowgirl’s three-hour stand of virtuosity

Dec. 7, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Tinnarose

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Mt. Eden
at Kingdom Nightclub
Ralph White Holiday Spectacular at Museum of Human Achievement
Chili Cold Blood
at Continental Club
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP