Music

Street Sects

End Position (The Flenser)

Reviewed by Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters

Welcome to the nihilist's ball! On full-length debut End Position, Austin's new extremists dive further into existential shadows than even their unrelenting trio of singles from 2014, putting Eighties industrial into conflict with itself. Composer/sonic reducer Shaun Ringsmuth sets his devil machines on eviscerate with complex, stop-start techno terror rarely heard since early Test Department (1981-97) out of London. Leo Ashline's vox swirl between a Manson-esque purr and John Lydon's snarl – with Chris Connelly crescendos. When the brakes finally squeal on multi-layered ripsaw "Our Lesions" and he begs, "Who's there? Who's there?" it's pure metaphysical horror. Cancer, addiction, revenge are their tools and burdens, told through despairing chronicles like sibling saga "Featherweight Hate" and failed suicide note "Black Din." End Position's message that sometimes living well isn't the best revenge, it's just living, is the closest their roaring, engulfing, entrancing misery comes to optimism.

****

READ MORE
More Street Sects
Playback – Carnegie Bound: Gary Clark Jr.
Playback – Carnegie Bound: Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. strips down on his way to Carnegie Hall, hardcore duo Street Sects kills the lights, and Savannah Welch makes her first public appearance since losing her leg

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 2, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Thor & Friends
Thor & Friends (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Oct. 21, 2016

Levitating Platters
Boris with Merzbow
Gensho (Record Review)

Michael Toland, April 29, 2016

More by Richard Whittaker
Blue Starlite Lights Up in Buda
Blue Starlite Lights Up in Buda
Mini urban drive-in adding overnight camping at new location

Dec. 20, 2016

A Very Krampus Christmas
A Very Krampus Christmas
Seasonal scares at the House of Torment

Dec. 16, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Street Sects

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Mt. Eden
at Kingdom Nightclub
Ralph White Holiday Spectacular at Museum of Human Achievement
Chili Cold Blood
at Continental Club
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP