Music

Steve Earle

Guitar Town 30th Anniversary (MCA)

Reviewed by Jim Caligiuri, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters

Before Guitar Town in 1986, few outside of the fertile songwriters' circle led by Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark had heard of Steve Earle. Sixteen albums later, the Schertz-reared troubadour's debut remains packed with songs illuminating the path to a lengthy and rewarding career. It's the kind of country tough enough to attract bikers, angry enough to rile punks, and literate enough with swaggering wordplay to distance itself from anything coming out of Nashville at the time while still remaining true to tradition. Guitar Town rises out of the working man's life epitomized by the songs of Bruce Springsteen. Earle adds a tangy Southern accent and Texas rockabilly sensibility that rides the back roads out of town on "Hillbilly Highway" with a stopover at the gas station attendant searching for something more in "Someday." Remastered, this Anniversary edition doubles up a second disc, a 19-song 1986 concert that reflects the album's attitude but also includes songs from the then-unrecorded but equally outstanding follow-up Exit 0 and Earle's now famous rendition of Springsteen's "State Trooper."

****.5

READ MORE
More Steve Earle
Come What May
Come What May
Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle duet

Jim Caligiuri, June 10, 2016

Reissues
Townes Van Zandt
The Warner Bros. Years (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Aug. 16, 2013

More Music Reviews
Too Late to Stop Now
George Strait
Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 16, 2016

Texas Platters
Robert Earl Keen
Live Dinner Reunion (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Dec. 2, 2016

More by Jim Caligiuri
Too Late to Stop Now
Van Morrison
... It's Too Late To Stop Now... Volumes II, III, IV & DVD (Record Review)

Dec. 16, 2016

Gift Guide: Rock & Roll Books
Hank: The Short Life & Long Country Road of Hank Williams
Hank: The Short Life & Long Country Road of Hank Williams

Dec. 9, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Steve Earle

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Mt. Eden
at Kingdom Nightclub
Ralph White Holiday Spectacular at Museum of Human Achievement
Chili Cold Blood
at Continental Club
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP