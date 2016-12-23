Silas Lowe
Wandering Father, Forgotten Son
Reviewed by Jim Caligiuri, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016
The story behind Silas Lowe's second effort makes the listening even more interesting. Roy Michaels, Lowe's father, co-founded almost forgotten Sixties New York rock act Cat Mother & the All Night Newsboys, whose debut was produced by Jimi Hendrix. Lowe takes on a half-dozen of his parent's songs and six of his own as a form of spiritual healing. The results come across as a jovial back porch jam, with Danny Barnes, members of the Carper Family, and Wood & Wire dropping by. Austin-centric Americana at its purest.