The story behind Silas Lowe's second effort makes the listening even more interesting. Roy Michaels, Lowe's father, co-founded almost forgotten Sixties New York rock act Cat Mother & the All Night Newsboys, whose debut was produced by Jimi Hendrix. Lowe takes on a half-dozen of his parent's songs and six of his own as a form of spiritual healing. The results come across as a jovial back porch jam, with Danny Barnes, members of the Carper Family, and Wood & Wire dropping by. Austin-centric Americana at its purest.