Music

Katie Shore

Fall Away

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters

Katie Shore belts like a big band chanteuse and fiddles finer than a phenom. Her first solo album, Fall Away highlights the finer points of both of those skill sets. The Ft. Worth native took time away from her strings and vocal duties with Asleep at the Wheel to cut a collection of ragtime-tinged tunes, exemplified by the warbly "Sweet Jack" and the clarinet whoops of "Chances." The further she leans into Americana-touched pop, the more Shore lets her virtuosic fiddling rip. "Red Balloon" sounds like an adult contemporary hit, if not for the winding fiddle breaks where a soft guitar solo might have been.

***

Katie Shore

