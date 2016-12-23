Music

Jonathan Fox Band

Loverlust

Reviewed by Jim Caligiuri, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Texas Platters

Although he calls it a band, Jonathan Fox performed most of the music on his second disc himself. That he does so without flash or over-indulgence demonstrates a rare talent, one that's able to work a variety of styles in a manner that's self-assured and charismatic. Most of Loverlust projects power pop, with spiky guitars and swelling harmonies ("Romance Is Dead"), but "Stranger" broods and haunts, and the near-folk of "Stay" pleads with all its might.

***

