Food Events

Friday 5

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 30, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FANDANGO RELEASE PARTY Try out the new lime and agave mead, plus watch Fandango the movie. Fri., May 5, 5pm. (2017) Meridian Hive Meadery, 8120 Exchange #400, 877/632-3915. www.meridianhive.com

FIRST PLATES PARTIES We're celebrating our First Plates food issue in a big way. Down El Chilito tacos and coffee at Cuvée, party at the ABGB, wine and dine at Alcomar, and drink up at Peached Social House. Full details online. May 5-9. austinchronicle.com/food/first-plates-parties

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 30, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

MI CAZA SU CAZA CINCO PARTY Margarita specials, a photo booth, and music by the Peligrosa DJ collective. Fri., May 5, (2017) Güero's Taco Bar, 1412 S. Congress, 512/447-7688. www.guerostacobar.com

Saturday 6

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

LAVENDER FESTIVAL Gardening tips, cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, and luncheons. Sat., May 6, 10am-6pm; Sun., May 7, noon-5pm. Becker Vineyards, 464 Becker Farms Rd., Stonewall, 830/644-2681. Free. www.beckervineyards.com

PARING KNIFE AND SALADS WORKSHOP With Shun Cutlery. Sat., May 6, 10am & 12:30pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $25. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

WHEATSVILLE CO-OP GUADALUPE GRAND REOPENING Music, samples, and fun. Sat., May 6, noon-4pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe, 512/478-2667. Free. www.wheatsville.coop

Sunday 7

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., July 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., July 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 8

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

WINE & FOOD FOUNDATION OF TEXAS BREWERY TOUR Each guest gets tokens for two pints plus snacks. Mon., May 8, 5:30-7pm. (2017) Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. $25 ($15 member). www.hopsandgrain.com

Tuesday 9

FAMILY CRAFT WITH PRINCE'S HOT CHICKEN & INDEPENDENCE BREWING Family-style dinner. Two seatings each night, 6 & 8:30pm. Tue. & Wed., May 9 & 10. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. $65. www.independencebrewing.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 10

10TH ANNUAL FARM TO PLATE An all-star lineup of Austin's top chefs come together to raise funds for the Sustainable Food Center. Wed., May 10, 7-9:30pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $300-550 (tables available).

ADELBERT'S BREWERY TASTING Taste beers from one of Austin's favorite microbreweries. Wed., May 10, 5:30-7pm. The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $20. www.thecarillonrestaurant.com

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., July 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

Thursday 11

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., April 20, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., July 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY AFTERNOON TEA AT THE DRISKILL Champagne, fragrant teas, oven-fresh scones, delicate tea sandwiches, classic French pastries and petite fours. Thu., May 11 - Sun., May 14, The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $55 adults, $35 children. www.driskillhotel.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thu., April 20 Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 12

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com