Food Events

Friday 28

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Austin's biggest foodie confab returns with celebrity chefs and appearances from Texas' brightest culinary talent. It's like ACL, except you won't need earplugs. April 28-30 www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com

BEAN TO BAR: MAKE YOUR OWN CHOCOLATE SRSLY Chocolate shows you how. Fri., April 28, 6-8pm. (2017) Craft, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/900-9957. $45. www.craft-austin.com

DAPPER DEVIL BOTTLE RELEASE Fri., April 28, noon-10pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FINE FOODS GRAND OPENING PARTY Fri., April 28, 7pm-12mid. (2017) Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress, 512/441-1157. www.austinmotel.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fri., April 28 - Fri., June 2, Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

GARRISON BROTHERS: DISTILLED FOR THE WILD Meet the oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas. Fri., April 28, 4-8pm. (2017) Yeti Flagship, 220 S. Congress, 512/640-7249.

SPRING MOVIE NIGHT Drink some wine. Watch The Goonies. Fri., April 28, 7-10pm. (2017) Duchman Family Winery, 13308 FM 150, Driftwood. $11-20.

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

TODD ROTH AT EDEN EAST Blues from Todd Roth. And the cure for the blues from chef Sonya Coté. Fri., April 14 - Fri., April 28, 7-10pm. (2017) Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. www.edeneastaustin.com

Saturday 29

'52 COMMUNITY CRAWL Pick up a punch card and use it for specials on food and drink. Sat., April 29, 4-7pm. Dia's Market, Black Star Co-op, Fat Cats Coffee, Royal Jelly, Barrett's Coffee. Free.

ABGB BREWERY TOUR Get an inside tour of ABGB's process and philosophy. Sat., April 29, 12:30pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. $6. www.theabgb.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CRAWFISH BOIL AT WATERLOO ICE HOUSE SOUTHPARK MEADOWS Sat., April 29, noon. Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35. $20. www.waterlooicehouse.com

ESSENTIAL BEEKEEPING SKILLS: HIVE TOUR Learn how to inspect a honeybee hive. Sat., April 29, 9am-noon. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $95. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

LEROY AND LEWIS GRAND OPENING PARTY Old-school meets new-school barbecue. Sat., April 29, 11am-5pm. LeRoy and Lewis, 121 Pickle.

LOVE BELGIAN BEER FEST Beer, live music and comedy, food trucks, and more benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin. Sat., April 29, 1-8pm. French Legation Museum, 802 San Marcos St., 512/472-8180. $60. www.lovebeeraustin.com

PINTS & PUPPIES Support local dog rescue with beer. Sat., April 29, 1-4pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $15. www.bangersaustin.com

SEAN KENYON BAR TAKEOVER Williams & Graham and Occidental bartender stops by for a visit. Sat., April 29, 5pm-2am. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

SOUTH AUSTIN BREWERY BEER RUN A portion of the proceeds benefits the Austin Parks Foundation. Sat., April 29, 2pm. South Austin Brewery, 415 E. St. Elmo, 512/354-2337. $30. www.southaustinbrewery.com

SPRING JAZZ BRUNCH Breakfast ratatouille, house-made lox, shakshuka with feta, and more in a lavish buffet. Sat., April 29, 10am-2pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. $29. www.sanjosehotel.com

SUNSET VALLEY'S SHINER BACKYARD CHILI COOK-OFF Benefits the Boot Campaign. Sat., April 29, 4-8pm. Doc's Backyard, 5207 Brodie #100, Sunset Valley, 512/892-5200. Free. www.eatdrinkdocs.com

TEXAS EGGFEST Big Green Eggs (and maybe a little bit of ham) – plus classes, live music, a grand tasting, and more. Benefits the Central Texas Food Bank and San Antonio Food Bank. Sat., April 29, 10am-4pm. Camp Ben McCulloch, 18301 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-2084. $35.

TREATY OAK TIKI PARTY Live music, a Polynesian buffet, and drink specials. Sat., April 29, noon-10pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. Free. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

TURKISH FOOD AND CRAFT FESTIVAL Cuisine, crafts, and dance. Sat., April 29, 11am-7pm. 12400 Amherst. Free. www.fb.com/events/420358931665282

WORLD DISCO SOUP DAY IN AUSTIN Food on its way to the landfill is rescued, chopped up, and transformed into free meals. Sat., April 29, 10:30am-1pm. SFC Farmers' Market Downtown, Fourth & Guadalupe, 512/236-0074. Free. www.slowfoodaustin.org

Sunday 30

BLUEBONNET BEER DINNER Seasonal flavors paired with beers from Round Rock nanobrewery. Sun., April 30, 6:30-9pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $64.12. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., June 25, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

FRIENDS WITH BENEDICTS BRUNCH Frog legs and waffles, smoked salmon mousse, and more. Sun., April 30, noon-4pm. Baton Creole, 1016 E. Sixth (at Shangri-La).

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., June 4, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

MACARON & MERLOT Ten female pastry chefs compete for the best macaron. Merlot pairings by top sommeliers. Sun., April 30, 6-8pm. Juliet Ristorante, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $50. www.juliet-austin.com

PRE-MOTHER'S DAY AUSTIN FLEA POP-UP A gift for Mom, a beer for you. Sun., April 30, noon-5pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

ROLLER DISCO BUBBLE BRUNCH Because it's just fun to say. Sun., April 30, noon. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sundays, 5-10pm Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., June 4, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TELLERS CRAWFISH BOIL Sun., April 30, 2-7pm. Tellers, 607 Trinity, 512/580-1610. www.tellersaustin.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

WHISLER'S CRAWFISH BOIL Sun., April 30, 1-8pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Monday 1

BARKS FOR BEERS Buy a pint glass and get a free pour at 30 participating local craft breweries. Proceeds benefit Divine Canines. May 1-31. Various locations. $20. www.divinecanines.org/barksforbeers

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

INDUSTRY NIGHT $10 flight specials all night long with half-off appetizers. Mon., May 1, 7-11:30pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., June 5, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Tuesday 2

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast

GUEST CHEF SERIES Chef Daniel Brooks of Licha's Cantina stops by for a mezcal pairing dinner. Tue., May 2, 6:30-9:30pm. VOX Table, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/375-4869. $100. www.voxtableaustin.com

INTRODUCTION TO WINE MAKING: PART I Tue., May 2, 6:15-9:15pm. Austin Homebrew Supply, 9129 Metric. $30.

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TAROT & TEQUILA TUESDAY Because a drink helps when you draw that Death card. Tue., May 2, 6-8pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

Wednesday 3

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 31, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

MICHAEL MONDAVI FAMILY ESTATE WINE DINNER A five-course dinner with wine pairings curated by special guest Dina Mondavi. Wed., May 3, 7-10pm. Central Standard Kitchen & Bar, 1603 S. Congress, 512/942-0823. $160. www.centralstandardaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TASTE OF MEXICO 2017 Celebrate the artistry and culinary arts of Austin and Mexico with over 50 of Austin’s top restaurants, food trucks, and beverage purveyors. Wed., May 3, 6-9pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, www.mexic-artemuseumevents.org. $45-65. www.bit.ly/tastemexico

Thursday 4

AMERICAN WHISKEY FESTIVAL A celebration of bourbons, ryes, and blends benefiting Meals on Wheels & More. Thu., May 4, 7-10pm. Opal Divine's, 12709 N. MoPac, 512/369-3709. $40-45. www.opaldivines.com

AUSTIN ENTERTAINS Top local female chefs raise funds for the Junior League of Austin. Thu., May 4, 7-10pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $120. www.austinentertains.org

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., April 20, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., June 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CRUISIN' INTO CINCO Start Cinco de Mayo early with Dulce Vida Tequila, Mighty Swell Cocktails, and Austin Tour Company. Thu., May 4, 6:30-8:30pm. Lady Bird Lake. $35.

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

SUPPER FRIENDS: FLAVORS OF ASIA With chef Rene De Leon. Thu., May 4, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $70. www.2dine4.com

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thu., April 20 Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING Lenoir beverage director Chris Kelly and Tessa Halstead team up for a tasting. Thu., May 4, 6:30-8pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $50. www.chocolaterietessa.com

Friday 5

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com