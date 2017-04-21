Food Events

Friday 21

AUSTIN BREWSKEE-BALL: SUMMER SIGNUP PARTY Fri., April 21, 8-11pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th.

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

NIMAN RANCH NEXT GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT DINNER With guest chef Alice Gonzalez. Fri., April 21, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

TODD ROTH AT EDEN EAST Blues from Todd Roth. And the cure for the blues from chef Sonya Coté. Fri., April 14 - Fri., April 28, 7-10pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. www.edeneastaustin.com

Saturday 22

LOSE WEIGHT BY EATING SIGNING Meet author Audrey Johns. Sat., April 22, 2pm. Half Price Books, 5555 N. Lamar. www.halfpricebooks.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BEERS AND BEST FRIENDS Bring your pooch to raise funds for Austin Pets Alive! and Service Dogs Inc. Sat., April 22, 1-5pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. $11.48. www.independencebrewing.com

COLOSSAL CURRY COOKOFF Local cooks and bloggers return to the Shangri-La battlefield to engage in an all-out spicy war. Funds benefit the Austin Food Blogger Alliance. Sat., April 22, 2-4pm. Shangri-La, 1016 E. Sixth. $20-25. www.eventbrite.com/e/colossal-curry-cookoff-2017-tickets-32840864911

DOGFISH HEAD RECORD STORE DAY PARTY Buy vinyl at Record Store Day, bring it to play at Irene's. Sat., April 22, 4-6:30pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

FLAT CREEK CRAWFISH BOIL All you can eat. Sat., April 22, 4-7pm. Flat Creek Estate Vineyard & Winery, 24912 Singleton Bend E., Marble Falls, 512/267-6310. $25. www.flatcreekestate.com

FLYING SAUCER CRAWFISH BOIL: PART DEUX Plus live music from Automatic Weekend and $3 mystery cans from Odell. Sat., April 22, noon-4pm Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

FRIENDS AND ALLIES BREWING GRAND OPENING Sat., April 22, noon-12mid. Friends and Allies Brewing, 979 Springdale Rd. #124.

HUNT TO TABLE DINNER Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths celebrates conservation through hunting. Sat., April 22, 6pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. $100. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

REAL ALE 21ST BIRTHDAY KEGGER Real Ale celebrates turning drinking age with a special 21 lager and live music. Sat., April 22, noon-5pm Real Ale Brewing, 231 San Saba Ct., Blanco, 830/833-2534. $20. www.realalebrewing.com/kegger

SPRING COCKTAIL PARTY Ring in spring with a half-off menu. Sat., April 22, 4-10pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.fb.com/craftsmanbar

SPRING JAZZ BRUNCH Breakfast ratatouille, house-made lox, shakshuka, and more. Sat., April 8 - Sat., April 29, 10am-2pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. $29. www.sanjosehotel.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

STAR BAR ANNUAL CRAWFISH BOIL Drink specials and Sierra Nevada swag – plus 3-pound plates of crawfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Sat., April 22, 2-10pm. Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $15 per plate.

STRANGE LAND BREWERY SEAFOOD BOIL Celebrate the release of a new IPA with a shrimp, crab, and crawfish boil. Sat., April 22, 5-10pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Cave Rd., 512/276-2295. $25. www.strangelandbrewery.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

WATERLOO ICE HOUSE CRAWFISH BOIL Eat as many mudbugs as you want. Sat., April 22, noon. Waterloo Ice House, 6203 Capital of TX Hwy. N., 512/418-9700. $20. www.waterlooicehouse.com

WORKHORSE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY Bands, food, photo booth, and beer. Sat., April 22, 11am-12mid Workhorse Bar, 100 E. North Loop Blvd. #B, 512/323-5700. workhorsebar.com

WURSTFEST CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL Sat., April 22, Wurstfest, 120 Landa St., New Braunfels. $35-100.

Sunday 23

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

APRIL ON DECK Indulge in the warmer weather at Geraldine’s fourth floor pool deck. Sun., April 23, 5-8pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

BAZAAR BRUNCH Enjoy brunch, sip on a mimosa, and peruse handcrafted and vintage goods. Sun., April 23, 10am. Bouldin Creek Cafe, 1900 S. First, 512/416-1601. www.bouldincreek.com

CHEF POP-UP: HONJA Chef James Bailey nods to traditional Belgian cuisine. Sun., April 23, 3-9pm. Mort Subite, 308 Congress.

EDIBLE AUSTIN'S CHILDREN’S PICNIC: A REAL FOOD FAIR Bring a blanket. Plenty of food and activities for the whole family. Sun., April 23, 1-5pm. Rosewood Park, 2300 Rosewood, 512/472-6838.

EL CLÁSICO Fútbol! Tapas! Sun., April 23, 10am. Bullfight, 4807 Airport, 512/474-2029. www.bullfight-austin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., June 4, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

ON DECK SERIES A live DJ set, festive cocktails, and a glorious view keep your Sunday Funday going long after brunch. Sun., April 23, May 21, June 25, 5-8pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

PERLA'S CRAWFISH BOIL Help Richard “Tiny” Clinton fight pancreatic cancer. Crawfish, shrimp, Lamberts' chicken andouille sausage, and more. Sun., April 23, 11am-4pm. Perla's, 1400 S. Congress, 512/291-7300. $40. www.perlasaustin.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., June 4, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., June 4, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

VOX TABLE SECOND ANNIVERSARY CRAWFISH BOIL Plus an all vinyl DJ set featuring Jeff Strange. Sun., April 23, 4-7pm. VOX Table, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/375-4869. $30. www.voxtableaustin.com

Monday 24

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Tuesday 25

ANGELO'S SPREZZATURA Welcome new chef de cuisine Angelo Emiliani. Tue., April 25, 6-8pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $55 ($85 with pairings). www.locadoroaustin.com

APRIL WINE DINNER A four-course, traditional Italian dinner features dishes inspired by the Veneto region. Tue., April 25, 7-9:30pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland #325. $60. www.andiamoitaliano.com

BOUVET DINNER Dine with the owner of Bouvet-Ladubay, Juliette Monmousseau. Tue., April 25, 7-9:30pm. Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $200. www.uchiaustin.com

CHUY'S BARTON SPRINGS 35TH BIRTHDAY BASH Party in the parking lot with drink specials, a performance by La Tampiquena, and more. Tue., April 25, 11am-10pm. Chuy's, 1728 Barton Springs Rd., 512/474-4452. www.chuys.com

DINING OUT FOR LIFE Restaurants across Austin unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS by donating a portion of their day's proceeds to support AIDS Services of Austin. Tue., April 25, Various locations. www.diningforlife.org

EDEN EAST CRAWFISH BOIL Tue., April 25, 6-9pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. $25-45. www.edeneastaustin.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SERVICE INDUSTRY PARTY 2 A blow-out tiki party for bar and restaurant workers. Tue., April 25, 7pm. Frank, 407 Colorado, 512/494-6916. www.hotdogscoldbeer.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

Wednesday 26

APRIL WHISKEY DINNER Featuring Teeling Irish whiskey. Wed., April 26, 7-9pm. Freedmen's, 2402 San Gabriel, 512/220-0953. $36. www.freedmensbar.com/

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 31, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

THE WINE DOWN The Dreaming Tree Wines brings together live music, bites from Downtown restaurants, and retail pop-ups to raise funds for the Austin Music Foundation. Wed., April 26, 5pm 3ten Austin City Limits Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A, 512/457-5595. Free ($15 VIP). www.3tenaustin.com

TINY PIES SOUTH LAMAR TURNS 1 Free chocolate cream Tiny Pie. Wed., April 26, 6-8pm. Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar. www.tinypies.com

URBAN FORAGING 101 A four-week course offering an introduction to the world of foraging wild edible plants. Wednesdays in April $85-100.

WHISKEY ROUNDUP One night only whiskey sampling. Wed., April 26, 6-9pm. TenOak, 409 Colorado, 512/472-2822. $15-20. www.tenoakaustin.com

Thursday 27

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thu., April 20, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., June 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CROWLER INDEPENDENCE DAY PARTY Celebrate the legality of crowlers with music, giveaways, and more. Thu., April 27, 6-11pm. Cuvée Coffee Bar, 2000 E. Sixth. www.cuveecoffee.com

NFL DRAFT PARTY Food and drink specials, plus the Horn’s Chad Hastings, Kevin Dunn, Erin Hogan, and Craig Way broadcast live. Thu., April 27, 7pm. Pluckers Wing Bar, 9070 Research Ste. 201-C, 512/533-9464. www.pluckers.com

OUT ON THE LAWN DINNER: ASIA Enjoy the view of Lady Bird Lake while feasting on Asian-inspired cuisine. Thu., April 27, 6:30pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $95. www.trioaustin.com

PIZZA NIGHTS AT THE SALT LICK CELLARS Chow down in a beautiful Hill Country setting. Thu., April 27, The Salt Lick, 18300 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-4959. www.saltlickbbq.com

SCAVINO FREE HAPPY HOUR WINE TASTING + POP-UP DINNER Thu., April 27, 4:30-10pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. www.italicaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

TURTLE RACE THURSDAYS The annual tradition continues. Thu., April 20 Little Woodrow's, 9500 S. I-35, 512/282-2336. www.littlewoodrows.com

Friday 28

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Austin's biggest foodie confab returns with celebrity chefs and appearances from Texas' brightest culinary talent. It's like ACL, except you won't need earplugs. April 28-30 www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

THE GRATE OUTDOORS Tastings, grillmaster classes, and more. Through May 2 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

TODD ROTH AT EDEN EAST Blues from Todd Roth. And the cure for the blues from chef Sonya Coté. Fri., April 14 - Fri., April 28, 7-10pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. www.edeneastaustin.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com