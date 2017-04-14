Food Events

Friday 14

BALCONES WHISKEY DINNER Email patrick.taylor@westinaustinatthedomain.com to reserve seat. Fri., April 14, 6:30-9:30pm. Westin Austin at the Domain, 11301 Domain Dr. $65.

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

GOOD FRIDAY FISH FRY Beer-battered Alaskan cod and drink specials all night. Fri., April 14, 4-8pm. Haymaker, 2310 Manor Rd., 512/243-6702. $9.99 a plate. www.haymakeraustin.com

KEITH KREIGER SAMPLES AND SECONDS SALE Dress your table at bargain prices. April 12-14, 11am-4pm. Keith Kreeger Studios at the Canopy, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 2 #104.

KIDS FARMER FOR A DAY CAMP Children get to assist farmers in the fields and tend to livestock on an organic farm. Fri., April 14, Green Gate Farms, 8310 Canoga, 512/484-2746. $85. www.greengatefarms.net

TODD ROTH AT EDEN EAST Blues from Todd Roth. And the cure for the blues from chef Sonya Coté. Fri., April 14 - Fri., April 28, 7-10pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. www.edeneastaustin.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Saturday 15

ABLOOM HAPPY HOUR AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN DOMAIN NORTHSIDE Enjoy spring on the terrace while the Austin Symphony plays. Sat., April 15, 4-7pm. Second Bar + Kitchen Domain Northside, 3121 Palm Way #101. www.sbkdomain.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BOOZY MILKSHAKE AND BREAKFAST SANDWICH POP UP Make your Insta followers jealous with mega milkshakes, birthday cake mimosas, and sandwiches made with kolache-dough buns. Sat., April 15, noon-3pm. Peached Social House, 6500 N. Lamar.

BULLFIGHT In addition to the regular brunch menu, Bullfight will be serving a lamb merguez and a carrot turmeric cocktail. Sat., April 15 - Sun., April 16, Bullfight, 4807 Airport, 512/474-2029. www.bullfight-austin.com

DELISH ATX POP-UP SHOP Sat., April 15, 1-4pm. Savory Spice Shop North Austin, 10000 Research #129, 512/795-0770.

LIVE OAK BREWING COMPANY'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate with live music, top Austin food trucks, and – of course – beer. Sat., April 15, noon-10pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

PROOF & COOPER CRAWFISH BOIL Sat., April 15, noon-4pm.

REVELRY KITCHEN + BAR CRAWFISH BOIL New chef Dominique Labeaud serves up the mudbugs. Sat., April 15, 3-6pm. Revelry Kitchen + Bar, 1410 E. Sixth, 512/322-5223. $15 a plate. www.revelryatx.com

SPRING JAZZ BRUNCH Breakfast ratatouille, house-made lox, shakshuka, and more. Sat., April 8 - Sat., April 29, 10am-2pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. $29. www.sanjosehotel.com

WHIP IN CRAWFISH BOIL Piles of cooked dirt daddies, plenty of beer, and NOLA style music. Sat., April 15, noon-8pm. Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. $24. www.whipin.com

Sunday 16

ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT Find a blue egg on the brewery tour and win special prizes. Sun., April 16, 3 & 4:30pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

ÉPICERIE In addition to the regular menu, the neighborhood haunt will feature a special venison and chorizo hash. Sun., April 16, Épicerie, 2307 Hancock, 512/371-6840. www.epicerieaustin.com

BLACKFINN AMERIPUB Damian Garcia, Alex Browne and Ben Pham provide the jazz while Blackfinn serves up brunch classics and mimosas in five different variations. Sun., April 16, Blackfinn Ameripub, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace. blackfinnameripub.com/austin/

BRIX AND ALE Fresh cut prime rib and ham stations along with made-to-order omelets and a buffet of hot and cold items including roasted salmon, quiche, shrimp cocktail, and more. Sun., April 16, 10am-3pm. Sheraton Georgetown Texas Hotel & Conference Center, 1101 Woodlawn Ave., Georgetown. $50 adult ($0-25 children). www.brixandalegtx.com

CANNON & BELLE Munch on the usual brunch offerings plus a charcuterie station, a raw bar with shrimp, crab legs and oysters, a prime rib carving station, and a dessert bar with cookies and pastries. One free mimosa for of-age guests. Sun., April 16, Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $42 (discounts for children).

DEATH BY BRUNCH Sun., April 16, noon-2pm. Vigilante, 7010 Easy Wind #150, 512/538-1516. www.vigilantebar.com

EDEN EAST A prix fixe menu plus a family-style pig roast. Complimentary mimosas and Deep Eddy Bloody Marys available too! Sun., April 16, Eden East, 755 Springdale Rd., 512/428-6500. www.edeneastaustin.com

GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Graham Wilkinson and friends perform while you enjoy breakfast tacos, smoked brisket hash, and more. Sun., April 16, 10am-3pm. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., June 4, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

JEFFREY'S Get fancy this Easter with Petrossian caviar service, truffled deviled eggs, terrine of foie gras, and more. Sun., April 16, Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $100 (discounts for kids). www.jeffreysofaustin.com

JOSEPHINE HOUSE Pastries and burrata for the table and choice of lemon ricotta pancakes, English pea & avocado crab toast, Belgian waffle with chicken sausage, harissa rubbed ahi tuna, or steak & egg. Sun., April 16, Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $55. www.josephineofaustin.com

LAMBERTS Margaret Wright plays on the piano upstairs while you enjoy a buffet of prime rib, brisket, pork ribs, hotlink, baked mac 'n' cheese, cheddar and roasted poblano grits, and more. Sun., April 16, Lamberts, 401 W. Second, 512/494-1500. $50. www.lambertsaustin.com

OLIVE & JUNE Revel in the season. Brunch courses include cavatelli with sage pesto, grilled asparagus with anchovy hollandaise, grilled lamb leg with peas, carrots, and black olive oil, and more. Sun., April 16, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $39. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL Skip the ham. Punch Bowl is serving up Southern-inspired dishes like crispy chicken biscuit with bread and butter pickles, spicy honey and crisp potatoes and quinoa hoe cake Benedict with Tender Belly bacon, British breakfast tomato and poached eggs, and more. Sun., April 16, Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

SALT TRADERS COASTAL COOKING In addition to their weekend shrimp boil and $1 Gulf oyster specials, Salt Traders Coastal Cooking will feature a crab cake Benedict and a smoked salmon scramble. Sun., April 16, Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, 2850 N I-35, Round Rock, 512/351-9724. www.salttraderscc.com

SANTA RITA CANTINA Break open a few cascarones before enjoying a Tex-Mex Easter brunch or dinner. Sun., April 16, Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 1206 W. 38th, 512/419-7482. www.santaritacantina.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., June 4, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., June 4, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

THE DRISKILL Enjoy a three-course menu of favorite Easter and spring dishes by new executive chef Christian Apetz, pastries and sweets made from scratch by executive pastry chef Tony Sansalone, and an optional mimosa bar (like you were going to skip that!) Sun., April 16, The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512-391-7162. $110 ($12 extra for mimosa bar). www.driskillhotel.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 17

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

LICK HONEST ICE CREAM GRAND OPENING Free scoops and samples of Lick's seasonal flavors. Mon., April 17, 5-7pm. Lick Honest Ice Cream, 1905 Aldrich #150. www.ilikelick.com

PASSOVER DINNER A giant seder on the last two nights of the holiday with help from Rabbi Rebecca Epstein (Beth Israel) and Rabbi Neil Blumofe (Agudas Achim). April 17 & 18, 6pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $65 adults (pairing available), $25 children. www.locadoroaustin.com

THE GRA'IT CHALLENGE - AUSTIN ROUND Check out one of the five legs of the world's first grappa mixology competition. Mon., April 17, noon-5pm. Péché, 208 W. Fourth, 512/494-4011. www.pecheaustin.com

Tuesday 18

BLACK STAR CO-OP SOCIAL RIDE Ride to Oskar Blues Brewery and Austin Beerworks. Arrive early for a Black Star pint. Tue., April 18, 6:30-11pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.blackstar.coop

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

PAELLA VALENCIANA HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS Tue., April 18, 6:30-8:30pm. The Cook's Nook, 502 Thompson. $68.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

WHATABURGER OH WHATA NIGHT Support the Chapa Middle School Parent Teacher Association. Tue., April 18, 5-8pm. 5401 FM 1626 #500, Kyle.

WINERY, BREWERY & DISTILLERY MARKETING WORKSHOP Learn tips and best practices to boost revenue and grow sales. Tue., April 18, 3-5:30pm. Messina Hof in Texas Hill Country, 9996 Hwy. 290 E., Fredericksburg. $25.

Wednesday 19

APRIL EDUCATIONAL WINE TASTING: OBSCURE GRAPES Wed., April 19. Wine & Food Tasting Room, 2121 E. Sixth #102, 512/327-7555. $55 ($40 members). www.winefoodfoundation.org

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 31, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

SAUCER 420 GLASS NITE Celebrate a day early. Wed., April 19, 7-10pm. Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

URBAN FORAGING 101 A four-week course offering an introduction to the world of foraging wild edible plants. Wednesdays in April $85-100.

Thursday 20

420 SMOKEOUT Live music, shenanigans, and munchies. Thu., April 20, 4:20-10pm. Oskar Blues Brewery Austin, 10420 Metric, 512/284-9001.

ATX IPA THROWDOWN Help crown the king of local IPAs. Thu., April 20, 4pm-2am. Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550.

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., June 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

RAW MILK CHEESE CLASS Taste the nuances within the raw milk category. Thu., April 20, 6:30-8:30pm. Antonelli's Cheese House, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40. www.antonellischeese.com

SMOKE OUT SATURDAY: 4/20 EDITION Banger's celebrates the Austin Reggae Festival weekend with jerk pork, black beans & rice, specialty beers, and more. Thu., April 20, 6pm-12mid. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $15 a plate. www.bangersaustin.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 21

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SPRING ROSÉS AT THE ENOTECA Sip into spring. Through April 30. Flat Creek Estate Enoteca, 112 Hwy. 281, Marble Falls, 830/637-7123. $12. www.flatcreekestate.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com