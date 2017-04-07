Food Events

Friday 7

APRIL BLOCK PARTY Enjoy craft brews and samples from local vendors. Fri., April 7, 5-9pm. (2017) In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

AZUL GRAND REOPENING PARTY Enjoy the new food and drink menu by the rooftop pool. Fri., April 7, 7:30-11:30pm. (2017) The Westin, 11301 Domain Dr., 512/832-4197. $20-500. www.starwoodhotels.com/westin/property/overview/index.html?propertyID=3232

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM’S APRIL FIRST FRIDAY A live DJ set, a silent disco, and a whole lot of wine slushies. Fri., April 7, 4-10pm. (2017) Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Saturday 8

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CENTRAL TEXAS MEAT COLLECTIVE: WHOLE LAMB BUTCHERY Julia Poplawsky teaches you the A to Z – from anatomy to sausage making. Sat., April 8, 1-5pm. (2017) Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $200. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

GIBSON STREET BAR CRAWFISH BOIL 700 lbs. of crawfish, plus a parking lot beer garden. Sat., April 8, 1pm. (2017) Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

GLUTEN-FREE FOOD ALLERGY FEST Meet 75+ gluten-free vendors. April 8-9, 10am-4pm Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $5-25. www.glutenfreefoodallergyfest.com

KNIFE SHARPENING POP-UP Never cut with a dull knife again. April 8-9, 11am-5pm Savory Spice Shop North Austin, 10000 Research #129, 512/795-0770.

MERIDIAN HIVE MEAD RUN A 5K(ish) run starting and finishing at the meadery. Sat., April 8, 11am-1pm. (2017) Meridian Hive Meadery, 8120 Exchange #400, 877/632-3915. www.meridianhive.com

MUSHROOM CULTIVATION WORKSHOP Learn how to grow edible and medicinal mushrooms at home. April 8-9, 10:30am-3pm $75-120.

OUR FAMILY DINNER AUSTIN: WE GONNA BE ALRIGHT Take part in the global tradition. Sat., April 8, noon-3pm. Buca di Beppo, 3612 Tudor, 512/342-8462. $37.50-39.75. www.bucadibeppo.com

PINTHOUSE PIZZA HOOTENANNY Lots of family fun – plus special IPA tappings throughout the day. Sat., April 8, 11-12mid. (2017) Pinthouse Pizza, 4236 S. Lamar, 512/502-5808. www.pinthousepizza.com

RARE & FINE WINE AUCTION Honoring renowned winemaker Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards. Sat., April 8, 5:30pm. (2017) JW Marriott Austin. $275 individual (limited tables available).

SPRING JAZZ BRUNCH Breakfast ratatouille, house-made lox, shakshuka, and more. Sat., April 8 - Sat., April 29, 10am-2pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. $29. www.sanjosehotel.com

SPRING OPEN HOUSE Taste an array of Texas-made products. Sat., April 8, 10am-6pm. (2017) Navidad Farms, 10604-A Circle Dr., 512/288-1196. www.navidadfarms.com

SQUARERÜT KAVA FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BASH A Southern feast plus all-you-can-drink kava. Sat., April 8, 5-10pm. (2017) 1601 Barton Springs Rd. $12-17. squarerut.com

TAP 24 CRAWFISH BOIL Plus drink specials from Austin Eastciders, Friends & Allies, Caliber Whiskey, and more. Sat., April 8, 1-8pm. (2017) Tap 24, 1004 W. 24th, 512/382-1278. $10 per scoop. www.tap24austin.com

WALLER CREEK PICNIC Purchase picnic baskets from Austin's top restaurants or bring a basket from home in support of the Waller Creek Conservancy. Sat., April 8, 6:30pm. (2017) Palm Park, 601 E. Third, 512/477-1566. www.austinparks.org

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Sunday 9

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BRUNCH WITH CHARLOTTE Alaskan chef Charlotte Gordon brings brunch to the evening hours. Sun., April 9, 6:30-9pm. (2017) Dia's Market, 812 Justin Ln., 512/657-6494. Free. www.diasmarket.com

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR The spring tradition returns! Visit four urban farms in one day, and enjoy bites and sips from some of Austin's best chefs and beverage artisans. Proceeds benefit the Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance. Sun., April 9, 1-5pm. (2017) Various locations. $55 (kids under 10, free). www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

EASY SUNDAY WITH AUSTIN BEERWORKS Deals on ABW brews, plus more Sunday fun. Sun., April 9, 2-6pm. (2017) Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

GLUTEN-FREE FOOD ALLERGY FEST Meet 75+ gluten-free vendors. April 8-9, 10am-4pm Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $5-25. www.glutenfreefoodallergyfest.com

GUEST CHEF SERIES: THE PASS & PROVISIONS Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of the lauded restaurant stop by for the evening. Sun., April 9, 5-10pm. (2017) Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $65 ($100 with pairings). www.josephineofaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., June 4, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

KNIFE SHARPENING POP-UP Never cut with a dull knife again. April 8-9, 11am-5pm Savory Spice Shop North Austin, 10000 Research #129, 512/795-0770.

MASTERS GOLF TOURNAMENT VIEWING PARTY Ticket includes one cup of punch and classic Masters snacks like deviled eggs, pimiento cheese, peach ice cream sandwiches, and more. Sun., April 9, noon-7pm. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $25. www.olamaieaustin.com

MUSHROOM CULTIVATION WORKSHOP Learn how to grow edible and medicinal mushrooms at home. April 8-9, 10:30am-3pm $75-120.

PIG ROAST Featuring Austin Taste Us chef Aaron Esserman. Sun., April 9, 2-4pm. (2017) Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL CRAWFISH BOIL Mudbugs and more. Sun., April 9, noon-6pm. Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. $35. www.punchbowlsocial.com

SIP, SNACK, & SHOP Free mimosas, micheladas, and house-made pastries and cookies. Sun., April 9, 10am-1pm. (2017) Aviary Lounge, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. www.aviarylounge.com

SOURSOP CRAWFISH BOIL The Louisiana classic gets a Vietnamese twist. Sun., April 9, noon-8pm. Soursop, 440 E. St. Elmo, Bldg. G-2. $20. www.soursopaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., June 4, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., June 4, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TEXAS FIREWALKERS CRAWFISH COOK-OFF 2 Teams compete for cook's choice, best overall, and the hospitality award. Sun., April 9, 11am-6pm. (2017) Spinners Bar & Grill, 14106 N. I-35.

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

VOX HANGOVER BRUNCH A sampling menu with chef's favorites and dollar mimosas. Sun., April 9, 11am-2pm. (2017) VOX Table, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/375-4869. $25. www.voxtableaustin.com

WHISLER'S CRAWFISH BOIL Mudbugs from Louisiana Wild – plus your favorite brunch libations. Sun., April 9, 1-7pm. (2017) Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Monday 10

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PASSOVER DINNER Chef de cuisine Melissa Moss presents a menu inspired by the Seder plate. Mon., April 10, (2017) Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $60 ($105 with pairings). www.lenoirrestaurant.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Tuesday 11

AIDS SERVICES OF AUSTIN: FOOD TRUCK ROUNDUP Help launch ASA's Dining Out for Life with Four Brothers Venezuelan Food Truck, Garbo's Lobster Truck, Hecho en Queso, Lucky Lab and the Ginger Armadillo. Tue., April 11, 11:30am-2:30pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.diningoutforlife.com/austin

DUDES & BEER PODCAST LIVE 100TH EPISODE EXTRAVAGANZA Games, beer, prizes, and more. Tue., April 11, 7-10pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SPRING HARVEST DINNER How about a little beet ravioli? Tue., April 11, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $50 ($75 with pairings). www.andiamoitaliano.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Wednesday 12

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 31, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

GRILLED CHEESE DAY CELEBRATION Party with Burro Cheese Kitchen, SAvery, and Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar. Wed., April 12, 6-10pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

JAZZY WINE WEDNESDAY Enjoy 50% off wine bar and 20% off to-go wine while listening to the Jon Klekman Trio. Wed., April 12, 7-8:30pm. Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. www.whipin.com

ONE-PAN WONDERS Chef Goldie Radojevich teaches you how to make a feast with less cleanup. Wed., April 12, 6-8pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $59. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

RESERVE WEDNESDAY: DUCHMAN FAMILY WINERY Light bites and wine on the terrace. Wed., April 12, 5:30-7:30pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

URBAN FORAGING 101 A four-week course offering an introduction to the world of foraging wild edible plants. Wednesdays in April $85-100.

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Thursday 13

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., June 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SPRING WINES & CHOCOLATE PAIRING Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tasting in the factory. Thu., April 13, 6:30-8pm. Chocolaterie Tessa, 7425 Burnet Rd., 512/200-2837. $55. www.chocolaterietessa.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Friday 14

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com