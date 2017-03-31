Food Events

Friday 31

COCKTAILS FOR THE COLORADO Annual fundraiser for the Colorado River Alliance. Fri., March 31, 7-11pm. (2017) Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $200. www.brazoshall.com

DND AT THE CIDERY Daniel Thomas Phipps plays some songs and Deepa Shridhar of Anjore cooks up a feast. Fri., March 31, 5-8pm. (2017) Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. www.texaskeeper.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

GET COOKING WITH AARP An informal group cooking class featuring healthy, seasonal recipes. Fri., March 31, 11am-2pm. (2017) Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. Free. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

OFFICIAL TEXAS VEGFEST PRE-PARTY Kick off the fest with ATX Vegan Drinks. Fri., March 31, 8-11pm. (2017) The Great Y'all, 1208 Chicon.

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Saturday 1

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN EDIBLE BOOK FEST Attendees use their culinary skills to craft edible pun-versions of book titles and win prizes. Sat., April 1, 7-9pm. (2017) Half Price Books, 5555 N. Lamar, 512/451-4463. www.hpb.com

AUSTIN FREE FOOD CRAWL Register through the Food Moves app. Sat., April 1, 10am. (2017) Various locations. Free ($20 VIP).

CRAFT YOGA ATX A one-hour class followed by some drinkin'. Sat., April 1, 12:30-1:30pm. (2017) South Austin Brewery, 415 E. St. Elmo, 512/354-2337. $15. www.southaustinbrewery.com

FULLY ADRIFT COFFEE INFUSED BOTTLE RELEASE Grab 'em before they're gone. Sat., April 1, 11am-12mid. Pinthouse Pizza, 4729 Burnet Rd., 512/436-9605. www.pinthousepizza.com

LUAU & PIGGY ROAST $1 off any beer if you sport a Hawaiian shirt. Sat., April 1, 2-5pm. (2017) Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. $16. www.whipin.com

SPRING PICNIC AND 5K GARDEN GALLOP Live music, a 5K and a fun run, plus food from AISD's Nacho Average Food Truck. Sat., April 1, 10am-3:30pm. (2017) Johnson's Backyard Garden, 9515 Hergotz, 512/386-5273. $10. www.jbgorganic.com

STARKBIER FESTIVAL Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths cooks up a six-course German wild game feast, Easy Tiger provides the pretzels, and your favorite local breweries serve some good, strong beer. Sat., April 1, 5-11pm. (2017) Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/478-1411. $100 ($65 members). www.txgermanbierfestival.com

SUPER OFFICIAL TX VEGFEST 2017 AFTER PARTY Gather coupons at the fest, then save some room for plates and other menu items. Sat., April 1, 6-9pm. (2017) BBQ Revolution, 2421 Webberville Rd., 512/584-7659. www.thebbqrevolution.com

TEXAS VEGFEST A day of food, beer, live music, cooking demos, and more promoting and celebrating a plant-based lifestyle. Sat., April 1, 11am-6pm. (2017) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. Free. info@texasvegfest.com, www.texasvegfest.com

THE LOCAL POST CRAWFISH BOIL All you can eat. Sat., April 1, 11am-11:30pm. (2017) The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599. $15.

THE WANDERING VEGAN MARKET A vegan brunch plus pop-ups from some of ATX's best vegan vendors. Sat., April 1, 11am-3pm. (2017) Counter Culture, 2337 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-1540. www.countercultureaustin.com

TREATY OAK CRAWFISH BOIL Beer, cocktails, live music, and mudbugs. Sounds like a perfect weekend. Sat., April 1, noon-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling Ranch, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

ZILKER BREWING BEER RUN There are worse rewards for exercise. Sat., April 1, 11am-1pm. (2017) Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. $30.

Sunday 2

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN GIRLS PINT OUT FIRST ANNIVERSARY BAR CRAWL Crawl to Hi Hat Public House, Cuvee Coffee Bar, Lazarus Brewing Co. and Zilker Brewing. Sun., April 2, 1-5pm. E. Sixth.

CRAFT COCKTAILS IN THE GARDEN Learn from CuisineXplorers' Claudia Alarcón. Sun., April 2, 3:30-5:30pm. Articulture Designs, 6405 Manchaca Rd., 512/762-5228. $40. www.articulturedesigns.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., June 4, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

HOPE FOOD PANTRY 10TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER Annual fundraiser dinner features games, a photo booth, and a silent auction. Sun., April 2, 5:30pm. Trinity United Methodist Church, 4001 Speedway, 512/459-5835. $25. info@hopefoodpantryaustin.org, www.hopefoodpantryaustin.org

ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY ALL YOU CAN EAT SHRIMP BOIL Austin Cajun Catering brings in the boiler. Bulleit bourbon, Tanqueray No. Ten gin and Friends & Allies Brewing help you wash it all down. Sun., April 2, 2-8pm. Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. $25. www.backbeat-atx.com

SELLERS SUNDAY FUNDRAISERS 10% of sales goes to the LGBTQ Community Center. Sun., April 2, 4pm-2am. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.sellersaustin.com

SPRING BRUNCH TRAIN Enjoy a three-hour ride with Dripping Springs vodka Bloody Marys and brunch from Greenhouse Craft Foods. Sun., April 2, 11am-3pm. Austin Steam Train, 401 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. C-100, Cedar Park, 512/477-8468. $65. www.austinsteamtrain.org

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., June 4, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., June 4, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TEXAS WINE REVOLUTION Experience more than 35 Texas-grown rosés in the Hill Country. Sun., April 2, 1-5pm. Featherstone Ranch, 870 Klein Rd., Stonewall. $50. www.texaswinerevolution.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Monday 3

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MASSICAN RELEASE PARTY Massican owner/winemaker Dan Petroski stops by for a visit. Mon., April 3, 4:30-6:30pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. Free ($15 VIP). www.italicaustin.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., June 5, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

PAULA'S ON THE PATIO An extended happy hour featuring a local favorite. Mon., April 3, 5-7pm. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

REVOLUTION SPIRITS TASTING Taste Revolution's gin, coffee liqueurs, and aperitivo. Mon., April 3, 6-9pm. The Austin Shaker, 1199 Airport, 512/524-0754. Free ($15 VIP). www.theaustinshaker.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Tuesday 4

AHS INTRODUCTION TO WINE MAKING: PART I Learn the fundamentals of fermentation, racking, stabilizing, and clearing. Tue., April 4, 6:15-9:15pm. Austin Home Brew Supply. $30.

CHEESE 101 Get to know the seven styles of cheese. Tue., April 4, 6:30-8:30pm. Antonelli's Cheese House, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40. www.antonellischeese.com

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays. www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

PIÑAS AT PÉCHÉ Agave spirits artisans come in to showcase the art of tequila and mezcal. Tue., April 4. Péché, 208 W. Fourth, 512/494-4011. www.pecheaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Wednesday 5

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 31, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

JOY THE BAKER Joy Wilson signs copies of her new book, Over Easy. Wed., April 5, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

URBAN FORAGING 101 A four-week course offering an introduction to the world of foraging wild edible plants. Wednesdays in April $85-100.

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY Midweek retail therapy with wine and snacks. Wed., April 5, 6-8pm. The Arboretum at Great Hills, 10000 Research. Free. www.facebook.com/events/218546185286874

Thursday 6

ANTONELLI'S DATE NIGHT Share cheese and cured meats with someone you love. Thu., April 6, 6-8pm. Antonelli's Cheese House, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $110 per couple. www.antonellischeese.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., June 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

GRAND OPENING AT ESTANCIA See the newly remodeled bar and enjoy free appetizers and a free drink. Thu., April 6, 5-8pm. Estancía Churrascaría, 10000 Research, 512/345-5600. www.estanciachurrascaria.com

KLRU NEXT NIGHTS: CENTRAL TEXAS GARDENER EDITION Demos, bites, drinks, and other activities. Thu., April 6, 6:30-8:30pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. $15. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

LIVE FIRE Taste the best that Texas has to offer. The Austin Food & Wine Alliance's beef-centric shindig returns for another year at a brand-new location. Thu., April 6, 7-9:30pm. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $85-125. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org/2017-live-fire

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Friday 7

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., June 2, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY Sip and sample wines at 46 unique wineries while enjoying the Hill Country in bloom. March 31-April 16 Texas Hill Country Wineries. $45-70. lindsey@texaswinetrail.com, www.texaswinetrail.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com