Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 24

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SUPPER FRIENDS Featuring chef Rene De Leon. Fri., March 24, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

Saturday 25

A TASTE OF THE ISLANDS COOKING CLASS Learn how to cook wasabi avocado tuna tartare, Hawaiian steak, and more. Sat., March 25, 5-7pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $59. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

COFFEE AND NAAN: BRUNCH WITH CHAIWALLA Deepa Shridhar of ChaiWalla brings her grill to Greater Goods for Saturday brunch. Sat., March 25, 11am-1pm. Greater Goods Roasting Company, 160 McGregor Ln., Dripping Springs. www.ggroasting.com

MUDBUG MUNCH Crawfish by the pound or all you can eat. Sat., March 25, 2pm. Little Woodrow's, 520 W. Sixth, 512/477-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

PLAY DOUGH POP UP Baked treats from Janina O'Leary. Sat., March 25, 10am. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

SPEC'S FEST Enjoy food samples, live music, prizes, and specials on wine, beer, and spirits. Sat., March 25, 11am-7pm. Spec's, 4978 Hwy. 290 W., 512/366-8260. www.specsonline.com

VIBES & VINO Two Tons of Steel brings the tunes, Wahoo's Seafood brings the crawfish & shrimp, and William Chris brings the wine. Sat., March 25, 6:30-10pm. William Chris Vineyards, 10352 Hwy. 290, Hye. $45.

Sunday 26

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., April 30, noon-4pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 30, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

INDEPENDENCE BREWING BEER DINNER Sun., March 26, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $50. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

ON DECK SERIES A live DJ set, festive cocktails, and a glorious view keep your Sunday Funday going long after brunch. Sun., March 26, April 23, May 21, June 25, 5-8pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 30, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 30, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 27

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PARKSIDE PROJECTS’ BEVERAGE SERIES: AMARI CLASS Advanced Sommelier Nathan Prater walks you through the basics of the bitter liqueur. Mon., March 27, 6:30pm. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $32.50. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Tuesday 28

IN GOOD COMPANY DINNER Alcomar chefs Alma Alcocer-Thomas and Jeff Martinez highlight one of their favorite suppliers with four courses highlighting produce from Boggy Creek Farm. Tue., March 28, 7:30pm. Alcomar, 1816 S. First, 512/401-3161. $65. www.alcomaratx.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 29

100% WILD BARREL FERMENTED RELEASE Enjoy a Little Boss like you have never had before. Wed., March 29, 3-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 3, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

CRU TASTING Sample Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta wines. Wed., March 29, 6-9pm. Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, 4800 Burnet Rd., 512/458-1100. $45 ($35 members). www.gustoitaliankitchen.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: NIMAN RANCH NEXT GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT DINNER Chef Alice Gonzalez raises funds for the next generation of farmers. Wed., March 29, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $60. www.2dine4.com

YUYO POP-UP PREVIEW Have a first taste of the Peruvian restaurant. Wed., March 29, 7:30-10pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. $65. www.elsapoatx.com

Thursday 30

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., May 4, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MERIDIAN HIVE PAIRED DINNER Ticket includes an open bar happy hour 6-7pm. Thu., March 30, 6pm. G'Raj Mahal Cafe, 73 Rainey, 512/480-2255. $60. www.grajmahalaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

WINE & FOOD FOUNDATION OF TEXAS HAPPY HOUR Enjoy wine and snacks in the spring weather. Thu., March 30, 5-6:30pm. Nightcap, 1401 W. Sixth, 512/628-0144. $40 ($30 members). www.nightcapaustin.com

Friday 31

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com