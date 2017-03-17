Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 17

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE ST. PATRICK'S DAY An all-day happy hour to get your St. Patrick's Day started. Fri., March 17, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

INDIE CHEFS WEEK The annual throwdown is back. Choose from three dinners featuring 9+ chefs or a grand finale dinner featuring 27+ chefs and 14 courses. Either way, you'll probably want to wear pants with a drawstring waist. March 15 -18 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd; Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W. Spicewood,. $100-175 (pairings extra). www.indiechefsweek.com

JACK & GINGER'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION Irish comfort food, live music, and green beer – all without having to drive Downtown. Fri., March 17, 10-2am. Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub, 11500 Rock Rose, 512/350-3738. www.jackandgingers.pub

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT FLYING SAUCER Enjoy special stout releases or an Irish flight. Fri., March 17, 11am-11pm. Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

THE ROOSEVELT ROOM ST. PATRICK'S DAY W. Fifth bar teams up with Jameson for a swanky St. Pat's. Fri., March 17, 5pm-2am. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

THIRD BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Live music curated by Music For Listeners & KRTU Indie Overnight marks three years. Wed.-Sat., March 15-18 El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

Saturday 18

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

GUBNA IMPERIAL IPA RELEASE PARTY Sat., March 18, noon-8pm Oskar Blues Brewery Austin, 10420 Metric, 512/284-9001.

INDIE CHEFS WEEK The annual throwdown is back. Choose from three dinners featuring 9+ chefs or a grand finale dinner featuring 27+ chefs and 14 courses. Either way, you'll probably want to wear pants with a drawstring waist. March 15 -18 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd; Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W. Spicewood,. $100-175 (pairings extra). www.indiechefsweek.com

PINTS FOR PUPS AT FLYING SAUCER Enjoy a pint and adopt a new friend. Sat., March 18, noon-4pm Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: FRENCH BISTRO CLASSICS Featuring chef Rene De Leon. Sat., March 18, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

THIRD BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Live music curated by Music For Listeners & KRTU Indie Overnight marks three years. Wed.-Sat., March 15-18 El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

UBUNTU MADE X HI SIGN BEER A day of fun and a crawfish boil to celebrate the Hi Sign Brewing grand opening. Sat., March 18, 11am-5pm. Hi Sign Brewing, 1201 Old Bastrop Hwy. Free. www.hisignbrewing.com

Sunday 19

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 30, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 30, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 30, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 20

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

OPENING DAY FAN FEAST Celebrate the return of baseball with a themed six course menu. March 20 - 21, 5-10pm L’Oca d’Oro, 1900 Simond. $55, optional $30 beverage pairing. reservations@locadoroaustin.com, www.locadoroaustin.com

SXSW RECOVERY PARTY Drink and snack specials to help you ease back into normal life. Mon., March 20, 11am-6pm. Irene's, 506 West, 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

Tuesday 21

KIAN LAM KHO COOKING CLASS Author of Phoenix Claws & Jade Trees comes to Austin. Tue., March 21, 6:30-8:30pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $75. www.centralmarket.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

OPENING DAY FAN FEAST Celebrate the return of baseball with a themed six course menu. March 20 - 21, 5-10pm L’Oca d’Oro, 1900 Simond. $55, optional $30 beverage pairing. reservations@locadoroaustin.com, www.locadoroaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 22

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 3, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

MARCH EDUCATIONAL TASTING: WINE & CHEESE Find the perfect wine pairing for cheeses from mild chèvre to funky blues. Wed., March 22, 4-5:30 & 6-7:30pm Wine & Food Tasting Room, 2121 E. Sixth #102, 512/327-7555. $55 ($40 WFFT members). www.winefoodfoundation.org

RESERVE WEDNESDAYS Meet Italian winemaker Le Monde. Email to book your spot. Wed., March 22, 5-7pm. Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. rsvp@sophiasaustin.com, www.sophiasaustin.com

SAUCES AND RELISHES COOKING CLASS Chef Ruth Carter teaches you to create a variety of sauces and condiments. Wed., March 22, 6-8pm. Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $55. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Thursday 23

ASIAN AMERICAN FOOD FOUNDERS: A FIRESIDE CHAT Hear Allan Hsu, Jae Kim, and Eric Silverstein share how they started their businesses. Stay after for a mixer at CU-29. Thu., March 23, 6:30pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. $5. www.tap-atx.org

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., May 4, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 24

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com