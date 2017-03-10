SXSW Downtown Dining Guide
So you’re hungry at SXSW?
By The Food Staff, Fri., March 10, 2017
1) Austin Convention Center500 E. Cesar Chavez
www.austinconventioncentercatering.com
ATX Links, Bohemian Barbecue, Burro Cheese Kitchen, Chi'Lantro BBQ, Coffee House, Hat Creek Burger Company, King's Hawaiian, Mighty Cone, the Peached Tortilla, Southside Flying Pizza, and Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co.
2) Iron Works BBQ100 Red River, 512/478-4855
www.ironworksbbq.com
This unassuming spot serves exactly what most out-of-towners want to eat: Texas barbecue.
3) SouthBites Trailer Park604 Driskill St.
Art of Tacos, Bowl'd Up, Chi'Lantro BBQ, DFG Noodles, East Side King, Four Brothers, the Happy Lobster, Juice Austin, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lucky Labs Coffee Company, mmmpanadas, Tamale Addiction, the Waffle Bus, and Wholly Cow Burgers. Open March 10-18, 11am-12mid.
4) G'raj Mahal Cafe73 Rainey, 512/480-2255
www.grajmahalaustin.com
Tasty Indian specialties in a haute bohemian atmosphere.
5) El Naranjo85 Rainey, 512/474-2776
www.elnaranjo-restaurant.com
An understated oasis of soulful Interior Mexican cuisine.
6) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden79 & 81 Rainey, 512/386-1656
www.bangersaustin.com
Adventurous sausage selections are top dog.
7) NO VA Kitchen & Bar87 Rainey, 512/382-5651
www.novaonrainey.com
A tip of the hat to the city's favorite comfort foods.
8) Salvation Pizza51 Rainey, 512/499-0105
www.salvationpizza.com
New Haven-style "apizza" with fresh Texas ingredients like jalapeño.
9) Emmer & Rye51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530
www.emmerandrye.com
A grain-forward weekly menu with dim sum service.
10) Geraldine's605 Davis, 512/476-4755
www.geraldinesaustin.com
Unpretentious cuisine with a rock & roll vibe.
11) Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill303 Red River, 512/236-9599
www.moonshinegrill.com
Down-home fare such as corn-dog shrimp.
12) Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972
www.easytigeraustin.com
Pretzels paired with charcuterie and fine craft beers.
13) Casino el Camino517 E. Sixth, 512/469-9330
www.casinoelcamino.net
The wait is worth the effort for the Buffalo burger.
14) Chez Nous510 Neches, 512/473-2413
www.cheznousaustin.com
Carefully prepared French cuisine in a chill setting.
15) parkside301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898
www.parkside-austin.com
Beautifully executed surf & turf and a raw bar.
16) The Backspace507 San Jacinto, 512/474-9899
www.thebackspace-austin.com
A roaring, 1,000-degree-Fahrenheit brick oven fires Neapolitan-style pizza made to order.
17) Downtown Burgers503 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/476-7100
www.downtownburgers.com
Surprisingly good burgers and fries.
18) Vince Young Steakhouse301 San Jacinto, 512/457-8325
www.vinceyoungsteakhouse.com
A temple to the greatness of a Longhorn football star that aims higher than the standard steak house.
19) Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken117 San Jacinto, 512/474-4877
www.gusfriedchicken.com
The first Texas outlet of this popular chain.
20) TRIO98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300
www.triorestaurantaustin.com
Pastured local meats and seasonal vegetables.
21) The Cedar Door201 Brazos, 512/473-3712
www.cedardooraustin.com
Austin institution boasting the original Mexican martini.
22) dine111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991
www.dineradissonaustin.com
Big flavor from longtime Austin chef David Garrido.
23) Swift's Attic315 Congress, 512/482-8842
www.swiftsattic.com
Inventive small plates and a killer shabby-chic ambience.
24) Counter 3. Five. VII.315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327
www.counter3fivevii.com
A tasting table where the chefs run the show.
25) Perry's Steakhouse & Grille114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300
www.perryssteakhouse.com
Classic Texas steak-house fare and a lengthy wine list in a swanky environment.
26) Roaring Fork701 Congress, 512/583-0000
www.roaringfork.com
High-end cowboy cuisine, from green-chile pork stew to a "Big Ass Burger."
27) The Hideout617 Congress, 512/476-1313
www.hideouttheatre.com
A casual coffeehouse with beer, wine, sandwiches, and more.
28) Driskill Grill604 Brazos, 512/391-7162
www.driskillgrill.com
An elegant dining room with modern American cuisine.
29) 1886 Cafe & Bakery604 Brazos, 512/391-7066
www.1886cafeandbakery.com
Award-winning pastries, boozy hot chocolate, and coffee drinks perfect for an after-panel dessert.
30) The Hightower1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448
www.thehightoweraustin.com
Small plates with global influences and a great happy hour.
31) The Silo on Seventh1300 E. Seventh, 512/524-0866
www.siloonseventh.com
Enjoy burgers and beer while watching the sunset from the rooftop patio.
32) Takoba1411 E. Seventh, 512/628-4466
www.takobarestaurant.com
Interior Mexican stalwart with a buzzy brunch.
33) Nasha1614 E. Seventh, 512/350-2919
www.nashaindia.com
All your Indian favorites, plus a few Texas twists.
34) Gelateria Gemelli1009 E. Sixth, 512/535-2170
www.gelateriagemelli.com
Italian cocktails plus innovative, small-batch gelato.
35) Fukumoto514 Medina, 512/770-6880
www.fukumotoaustin.com
Classic izakaya with sushi, yakitori, and lots of saké.
36) Ah Sing Den1100 E. Sixth, 512/467-4280
www.ahsingden.com
Cocktails and Pan-Asian food in an opium den-inspired setting.
37) Via 3131111 E. Sixth, 512/939-1927
www.via313.com
Square Detroit-style pizza with a serious cult following.
38) Buenos Aires Cafe1201 E. Sixth, 512/382-1189
www.buenosairescafe.com
Argentinean classics like empanadas and grilled meats.
39) Licha's Cantina1306 E. Sixth, 512/480-5960
www.lichascantina.com
Mexican cantina in a refurbished cottage.
40) Kuneho1600 E. Sixth, 512/436-9626
www.kunehoatx.com
Haute cuisine from Top Chef winner Paul Qui.
41) East Side King at The Liberty1618 E. Sixth, 512/407-8166
www.eskaustin.com
Eclectic Asian street food.
42) Tamale House East1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504
www.fb.com/tamalehouse.east
Breakfast tacos all day. 'Nuff said.
43) Wright Bros. Brew & Brew500 San Marcos St., 512/493-0963
www.thebrewandbrew.com
Coffee, craft beer, and limited bites.
44) Yellow Jacket Social Club1704 E. Fifth, 512/480-9572
www.yellowjacketsocialclub.com
A dive bar with surprisingly sophisticated snacks.
indicates First Plates Food Awards winner
For more dining options, see austinchronicle.com/restaurant.
Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.