The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Food

SXSW Downtown Dining Guide

So you’re hungry at SXSW?

By The Food Staff, Fri., March 10, 2017



1) Austin Convention Center

500 E. Cesar Chavez
www.austinconventioncentercatering.com
ATX Links, Bohemian Barbecue, Burro Cheese Kitchen, Chi'Lantro BBQ, Coffee House, Hat Creek Burger Company, King's Hawaiian, Mighty Cone, the Peached Tortilla, Southside Flying Pizza, and Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co.

2) Iron Works BBQ

100 Red River, 512/478-4855
www.ironworksbbq.com
This unassuming spot serves exactly what most out-of-towners want to eat: Texas barbecue.

3) SouthBites Trailer Park

604 Driskill St.
Art of Tacos, Bowl'd Up, Chi'Lantro BBQ, DFG Noodles, East Side King, Four Brothers, the Happy Lobster, Juice Austin, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lucky Labs Coffee Company, mmmpanadas, Tamale Addiction, the Waffle Bus, and Wholly Cow Burgers. Open March 10-18, 11am-12mid.

4) G'raj Mahal Cafe *

73 Rainey, 512/480-2255
www.grajmahalaustin.com
Tasty Indian specialties in a haute bohemian atmosphere.

5) El Naranjo *

85 Rainey, 512/474-2776
www.elnaranjo-restaurant.com
An understated oasis of soulful Interior Mexican cuisine.

6) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden *

79 & 81 Rainey, 512/386-1656
www.bangersaustin.com
Adventurous sausage selections are top dog.

7) NO VA Kitchen & Bar

87 Rainey, 512/382-5651
www.novaonrainey.com
A tip of the hat to the city's favorite comfort foods.

8) Salvation Pizza

51 Rainey, 512/499-0105
www.salvationpizza.com
New Haven-style "apizza" with fresh Texas ingredients like jalapeño.

9) Emmer & Rye *

51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530
www.emmerandrye.com
A grain-forward weekly menu with dim sum service.

10) Geraldine's *

605 Davis, 512/476-4755
www.geraldinesaustin.com
Unpretentious cuisine with a rock & roll vibe.

11) Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

303 Red River, 512/236-9599
www.moonshinegrill.com
Down-home fare such as corn-dog shrimp.

12) Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden *

709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972
www.easytigeraustin.com
Pretzels paired with charcuterie and fine craft beers.

13) Casino el Camino

517 E. Sixth, 512/469-9330
www.casinoelcamino.net
The wait is worth the effort for the Buffalo burger.

14) Chez Nous *

510 Neches, 512/473-2413
www.cheznousaustin.com
Carefully prepared French cuisine in a chill setting.

15) parkside *

301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898
www.parkside-austin.com
Beautifully executed surf & turf and a raw bar.

16) The Backspace *

507 San Jacinto, 512/474-9899
www.thebackspace-austin.com
A roaring, 1,000-degree-Fahrenheit brick oven fires Neapolitan-style pizza made to order.

17) Downtown Burgers

503 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/476-7100
www.downtownburgers.com
Surprisingly good burgers and fries.

18) Vince Young Steakhouse *

301 San Jacinto, 512/457-8325
www.vinceyoungsteakhouse.com
A temple to the greatness of a Longhorn football star that aims higher than the standard steak house.

19) Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

117 San Jacinto, 512/474-4877
www.gusfriedchicken.com
The first Texas outlet of this popular chain.

20) TRIO

98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300
www.triorestaurantaustin.com
Pastured local meats and seasonal vegetables.

21) The Cedar Door

201 Brazos, 512/473-3712
www.cedardooraustin.com
Austin institution boasting the original Mexican martini.

22) dine

111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991
www.dineradissonaustin.com
Big flavor from longtime Austin chef David Garrido.

23) Swift's Attic *

315 Congress, 512/482-8842
www.swiftsattic.com
Inventive small plates and a killer shabby-chic ambience.

24) Counter 3. Five. VII. *

315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327
www.counter3fivevii.com
A tasting table where the chefs run the show.

25) Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300
www.perryssteakhouse.com
Classic Texas steak-house fare and a lengthy wine list in a swanky environment.

26) Roaring Fork

701 Congress, 512/583-0000
www.roaringfork.com
High-end cowboy cuisine, from green-chile pork stew to a "Big Ass Burger."

27) The Hideout

617 Congress, 512/476-1313
www.hideouttheatre.com
A casual coffeehouse with beer, wine, sandwiches, and more.

28) Driskill Grill

604 Brazos, 512/391-7162
www.driskillgrill.com
An elegant dining room with modern American cuisine.

29) 1886 Cafe & Bakery

604 Brazos, 512/391-7066
www.1886cafeandbakery.com
Award-winning pastries, boozy hot chocolate, and coffee drinks perfect for an after-panel dessert.


30) The Hightower *

1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448
www.thehightoweraustin.com
Small plates with global influences and a great happy hour.

31) The Silo on Seventh

1300 E. Seventh, 512/524-0866
www.siloonseventh.com
Enjoy burgers and beer while watching the sunset from the rooftop patio.

32) Takoba

1411 E. Seventh, 512/628-4466
www.takobarestaurant.com
Interior Mexican stalwart with a buzzy brunch.

33) Nasha *

1614 E. Seventh, 512/350-2919
www.nashaindia.com
All your Indian favorites, plus a few Texas twists.

34) Gelateria Gemelli

1009 E. Sixth, 512/535-2170
www.gelateriagemelli.com
Italian cocktails plus innovative, small-batch gelato.

35) Fukumoto *

514 Medina, 512/770-6880
www.fukumotoaustin.com
Classic izakaya with sushi, yakitori, and lots of saké.

36) Ah Sing Den

1100 E. Sixth, 512/467-4280
www.ahsingden.com
Cocktails and Pan-Asian food in an opium den-inspired setting.

37) Via 313 *

1111 E. Sixth, 512/939-1927
www.via313.com
Square Detroit-style pizza with a serious cult following.

38) Buenos Aires Cafe *

1201 E. Sixth, 512/382-1189
www.buenosairescafe.com
Argentinean classics like empanadas and grilled meats.

39) Licha's Cantina *

1306 E. Sixth, 512/480-5960
www.lichascantina.com
Mexican cantina in a refurbished cottage.

40) Kuneho

1600 E. Sixth, 512/436-9626
www.kunehoatx.com
Haute cuisine from Top Chef winner Paul Qui.

41) East Side King at The Liberty*

1618 E. Sixth, 512/407-8166
www.eskaustin.com
Eclectic Asian street food.

42) Tamale House East *

1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504
www.fb.com/tamalehouse.east
Breakfast tacos all day. 'Nuff said.

43) Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St., 512/493-0963
www.thebrewandbrew.com
Coffee, craft beer, and limited bites.

44) Yellow Jacket Social Club

1704 E. Fifth, 512/480-9572
www.yellowjacketsocialclub.com
A dive bar with surprisingly sophisticated snacks.

* indicates First Plates Food Awards winner

For more dining options, see austinchronicle.com/restaurant.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW 2017
SXSW Music Interview: Cindy Wilson
SXSW Music Interview: Cindy Wilson
Wilson swirls psychedelia and breathy vocals over electronic beats

Jim Caligiuri, March 10, 2017

SXSW Music Interview: Robert Glasper
SXSW Music Interview: Robert Glasper
"Jazz musicians, we feel the need to always educate people.”

Kahron Spearman, March 10, 2017

More by The Food Staff
Eat It
Eat It
So you're hungry at SXSW?

March 18, 2016

First Plates for Your Last Night
First Plates for Your Last Night
Five award-winning dinners

March 20, 2015

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
FOOD EVENTS
Afternoon Tea
Goodall's Kitchen
MORE FOOD EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP