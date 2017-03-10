SXSW Downtown Dining Guide

1) Austin Convention Center

ATX Links, Bohemian Barbecue, Burro Cheese Kitchen, Chi'Lantro BBQ, Coffee House, Hat Creek Burger Company, King's Hawaiian, Mighty Cone, the Peached Tortilla, Southside Flying Pizza, and Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co.

2) Iron Works BBQ

This unassuming spot serves exactly what most out-of-towners want to eat: Texas barbecue.

3) SouthBites Trailer Park

Art of Tacos, Bowl'd Up, Chi'Lantro BBQ, DFG Noodles, East Side King, Four Brothers, the Happy Lobster, Juice Austin, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lucky Labs Coffee Company, mmmpanadas, Tamale Addiction, the Waffle Bus, and Wholly Cow Burgers. Open March 10-18, 11am-12mid.

4) G'raj Mahal Cafe

Tasty Indian specialties in a haute bohemian atmosphere.

5) El Naranjo

An understated oasis of soulful Interior Mexican cuisine.

6) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

Adventurous sausage selections are top dog.

7) NO VA Kitchen & Bar

A tip of the hat to the city's favorite comfort foods.

8) Salvation Pizza

New Haven-style "apizza" with fresh Texas ingredients like jalapeño.

9) Emmer & Rye

A grain-forward weekly menu with dim sum service.

10) Geraldine's

Unpretentious cuisine with a rock & roll vibe.

11) Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

Down-home fare such as corn-dog shrimp.

12) Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden

Pretzels paired with charcuterie and fine craft beers.

13) Casino el Camino

The wait is worth the effort for the Buffalo burger.

14) Chez Nous

Carefully prepared French cuisine in a chill setting.

15) parkside

Beautifully executed surf & turf and a raw bar.

16) The Backspace

A roaring, 1,000-degree-Fahrenheit brick oven fires Neapolitan-style pizza made to order.

17) Downtown Burgers

Surprisingly good burgers and fries.

18) Vince Young Steakhouse

A temple to the greatness of a Longhorn football star that aims higher than the standard steak house.

19) Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

The first Texas outlet of this popular chain.

20) TRIO

Pastured local meats and seasonal vegetables.

21) The Cedar Door

Austin institution boasting the original Mexican martini.

22) dine

Big flavor from longtime Austin chef David Garrido.

23) Swift's Attic

Inventive small plates and a killer shabby-chic ambience.

24) Counter 3. Five. VII.

A tasting table where the chefs run the show.

25) Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Classic Texas steak-house fare and a lengthy wine list in a swanky environment.

26) Roaring Fork

High-end cowboy cuisine, from green-chile pork stew to a "Big Ass Burger."

27) The Hideout

A casual coffeehouse with beer, wine, sandwiches, and more.

28) Driskill Grill

An elegant dining room with modern American cuisine.

29) 1886 Cafe & Bakery

Award-winning pastries, boozy hot chocolate, and coffee drinks perfect for an after-panel dessert.

30) The Hightower

Small plates with global influences and a great happy hour.

31) The Silo on Seventh

Enjoy burgers and beer while watching the sunset from the rooftop patio.

32) Takoba

Interior Mexican stalwart with a buzzy brunch.

33) Nasha

All your Indian favorites, plus a few Texas twists.

34) Gelateria Gemelli

Italian cocktails plus innovative, small-batch gelato.

35) Fukumoto

Classic izakaya with sushi, yakitori, and lots of saké.

36) Ah Sing Den

Cocktails and Pan-Asian food in an opium den-inspired setting.

37) Via 313

Square Detroit-style pizza with a serious cult following.

38) Buenos Aires Cafe

Argentinean classics like empanadas and grilled meats.

39) Licha's Cantina

Mexican cantina in a refurbished cottage.

40) Kuneho

Haute cuisine fromwinner Paul Qui.

41) East Side King at The Liberty

Eclectic Asian street food.

42) Tamale House East

Breakfast tacos all day. 'Nuff said.

43) Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

Coffee, craft beer, and limited bites.

44) Yellow Jacket Social Club

A dive bar with surprisingly sophisticated snacks.

indicates First Plates Food Awards winner

For more dining options, see austinchronicle.com/restaurant.