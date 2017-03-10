Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 10

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Three days of birthday events. March 10-12 Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co., 13010 W. Parmer Ln. #800, Cedar Park, 512/986-7038. www.redhornbrew.com

Saturday 11

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CIRCLE BREWING CO. SIXTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Party with live music, games, food from the Evil Wiener and Rebel Pizza Bar, and more. Sat., March 11, 1-5pm. (2017) Circle Brewing Company, 2340-B W. Braker.

FLYING SAUCER’S SECOND ANNUAL CRAWFISH BOIL Crawfish, a $3 mystery can fire sale, and more. Sat., March 11, noon-12mid. (2017) Flying Saucer, The Triangle, 46th & Guadalupe, 512/454-8200. www.beerknurd.com

MUDBUG MUNCH Don't let crawfish season pass you by. Sat., March 11, 2pm. (2017) Little Woodrow's, 6301 Parmer, 512/918-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Three days of birthday events. March 10-12 Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co., 13010 W. Parmer Ln. #800, Cedar Park, 512/986-7038. www.redhornbrew.com

SOUTH BY SHUCK OFF Featuring seafood by Mongers Market + Kitchen. Sat., March 11, noon-4pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. $10. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

TEXAS KEEPER ANNIVERSARY PARTY Help the local cidery celebrate three years of fermentation and one year of having the taproom open. Sat., March 11, noon-4pm. Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. www.texaskeeper.com

Sunday 12

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BURGER BRUNCH Featuring DJ Mouthfeel. Sun., March 12, 11am-3pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 30, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

INDEPENDENCE BREWING AND LAGUNITAS BREWING JOINT SESSION Music, art, food by Lotus Joint, LeRoy & Lewis barbecue, and NadaMoo, and plenty of beer. Sun., March 12, noon-8pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free. www.independencebrewing.com

PARKER'S REAL MAPLE SYRUP TASTING Sun., March 12, 1:30-4:30pm. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. Free. www.parkersmaple.com

PLAY DOUGH POP-UP Brioche donut cones filled with gelato – plus cakes and pastries from pastry chef Janina O'Leary. Sun., March 12, 10am-noon. Dolce Neve, 1713 S. First, 512/804-5568. www.dolcenevegelato.com

S'MORES UNDER THE STARS 700 pounds of marshmallows, 5,000 candy bars, and a lot of happy people. Check website for location updates. Sun., March 12, 5:30-7:30pm. TBA. Free ($15 VIP). www.techmunchconf.com

SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Three days of birthday events. March 10-12 Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co., 13010 W. Parmer Ln. #800, Cedar Park, 512/986-7038. www.redhornbrew.com

SOUPED-UP SUNDAY Classic cars, Brooklyn Brewery beer, and more. Sun., March 12, 2-5pm. Quickie Pickie, 2027 E. Cesar Chavez. Free ($15 VIP).

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 30, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 30, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 13

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 14

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 15

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 3, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

INDIE CHEFS WEEK The annual throwdown is back. Choose from three dinners featuring 9+ chefs or a grand finale dinner featuring 27+ chefs and 14 courses. Either way, you'll probably want to wear pants with a drawstring waist. March 15 -18 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd; Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W. Spicewood,. $100-175 (pairings extra). www.indiechefsweek.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Thursday 16

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., May 4, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

INDIE CHEFS WEEK The annual throwdown is back. Choose from three dinners featuring 9+ chefs or a grand finale dinner featuring 27+ chefs and 14 courses. Either way, you'll probably want to wear pants with a drawstring waist. March 15 -18 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd; Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W. Spicewood,. $100-175 (pairings extra). www.indiechefsweek.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 17

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

INDIE CHEFS WEEK The annual throwdown is back. Choose from three dinners featuring 9+ chefs or a grand finale dinner featuring 27+ chefs and 14 courses. Either way, you'll probably want to wear pants with a drawstring waist. March 15 -18 Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd; Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W. Spicewood,. $100-175 (pairings extra). www.indiechefsweek.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com