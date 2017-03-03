Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 3

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., May 5, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

INDIEGOGO CAMPAIGN GRAND FINALE BLOCK PARTY Help the sustainable grocery reach their campaign goal. Fri., March 3, 5-9pm. (2017) In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

MARCH FIRST FRIDAY Because wine makes the silent disco much more fun. Fri., March 3, 4-11pm. (2017) Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

WINEMAKER DINNER & SPRING MENU RELEASE Hosted by winemaker Tim Drake. Fri., March 3, 7pm. (2017) Flat Creek Estate Vineyard & Winery, 24912 Singleton Bend E., Marble Falls, 512/267-6310. $65 ($60 wine club members). www.flatcreekestate.com

Saturday 4

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

CAFE JOSIE ANNIVERSARY Classic restaurant turns 20 with music and drink specials all night long. Sat., March 4, (2017) Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

CHIX BRUNCH: DON'T HATE Texas Keeper Cider, SPUN Ice Cream, and Anjore are back at it once again to benefit the Anti-Defamation League. Sat., March 4, noon-3pm Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. Suggested $3 minimum donation. www.texaskeeper.com

CRAWFISH BOIL Sat., March 4, noon-4pm Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

GRAND OPENING OF AVIATOR PIZZA & DRAFTHOUSE Pizza samples and specials throughout the day. Sat., March 4, 11am-11pm. (2017) Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse, 6501 S Congress Ave #105. www.aviatorpizza.com/austin

LAST STAND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Sat., March 4, 1-6pm. (2017) Last Stand Brewing Company, 12345 Pauls Valley #1, 512/373-3629. $20. www.laststandbrewing.com

LOUISIANA GUMBO CLASS With chef Katy Parker. Sat., March 4, 5-7pm. (2017) Faraday's Kitchen Store, 12918 Shops Parkway #540, 512/266-5666. $59. www.faradayskitchenstore.com

MUDBUG MUNCH By the pound or all-you-can-eat. Sat., March 4, 2pm. (2017) Little Woodrow's, 520 W. Sixth, 512/477-2337. www.littlewoodrows.com

SLOW SESSION Help support Slow Food Austin. Sat., March 4, 2-5pm. (2017) Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. $10 suggested donation. www.blackstar.coop

WINE GARDEN TAKEOVER Chef Rémi Fournier of Angers creates dishes to pair with Loire Valley wines. Sat., March 4, 5-10pm. (2017) Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

Sunday 5

AMERICAN LAMB JAM BBQ BASH TOUR Ewe aren't going to want to miss this one. Austin's top chefs and pitmasters battle it out with barbecue dishes made from local lamb. Sun., March 5, 3-6pm. (2017) Waller Ballroom, 700 E. Sixth, 512/298-8661. $75. www.americanlamb.com

GUEST CHEF DINNER SERIES: CASA MONO Chef Anthony Sasso of Mario Batali’s Michelin-starred Spanish tapas bar/restaurant comes to Austin. Sun., March 5, 6pm. (2017) Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $65 (add $30 with pairings). www.josephineofaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 30, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 30, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 30, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 6

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., May 1, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Tuesday 7

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays. www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

YUYO PREVIEW Chef Christopher Camacho previews his new Peruvian concept. Tue., March 7, 7:30-9:30pm. (2017) El Chile Cafe y Cantina, 1809 Manor Rd., 512/457-9900. $65. www.elchilecafe.com

Wednesday 8

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., May 3, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

DANDY ROSÉ RELEASE Grab a bottle of Rae Wilson's 2016 rosé made with all-Texas fruit before they all sell out. Wed., March 8, 5-7pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

Thursday 9

AVIARY LOUNGE KICKSTARTER STARTER Snacks and sips help open Aviary's next chapter. Thu., March 9, 6-9pm. Aviary Lounge, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. Free. www.aviarylounge.com

BACK POCKET PASTA BOOKSIGNING Meet Colu Henry in the wine garden and enjoy a special tasting dish. Thu., March 9, 6-8pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

BACK POCKET PASTA COOKBOOK LAUNCH Author Colu Henry stops by for lunch. Thu., March 9, 11:30am. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $50. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., May 4, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

DINE & DASH Take a culinary tour through Omni Barton Creek's dining rooms and lounges. Thu., March 9, 6:30-9:30pm. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. $85. www.bartoncreek.com

FARM TO FEAST Meet the people who produce your food while digging into a feast by chef Fermin Nunez and Confituras, with drinks by Independence Brewing Co., Texas Keeper Cider and Vinovium Winery. Benefits Farmgrass. Thu., March 9, 6-9pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $75-95. www.farmgrass.org/farm-to-feast.html

HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA'S MARCH WINE WALK Get to know the businesses in the Galleria while sampling a global selection of wines. Thu., March 9, 5-9pm. Twin Liquors, 3925 Market St, Bee Cave. Free.

LA VALENTINA WINE TASTING & POP-UP DINNER Enjoy a complimentary tasting between 4:30-6:30pm, or pop into the restaurant for a special three-course paired dinner. Thu., March 9, 4:30-10pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. www.italicaustin.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TEXAS FEST Meet and greet an all-star lineup of Texas winemakers, distillers, and mixer manufacturers. Thu., March 9, 5:30-8pm. Twin Liquors, 1000 E. 41st, 512/451-7400. Free. www.twinliquors.com

Friday 10

SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Three days of birthday events. March 10-12 Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co., 13010 W. Parmer Ln. #800, Cedar Park, 512/986-7038. www.redhornbrew.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com