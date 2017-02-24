Food Events

Friday 24

ATX EDIBLE + MEDICINAL PLANT WALK Folk herbalist Sophia Rose of La Abeja Herbs guides a walk through edible, medicinal, and otherwise useful plants. Fri., Feb. 24, 5-8pm. (2017) Meeting point TBA. $35. www.laabejaherbs.com

DAPPER DOG DATE NIGHT Dress your dog in fancy duds and chow down on Mission hot dogs. Fri., Feb. 24, 3-10pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #300. Free. www.blueowlbrewing.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FONDA SAN MIGUEL BOOKSIGNING Fri., Feb. 24, 7pm. (2017) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

KNIFE SKILLS CLASS Fri., Feb. 24, 6pm. (2017) Spirited Food Co., 1208 W. Fourth, 512/844-1833. $49. www.spiritedfood.com

NEW PERSPECTIVES ON THE CONTEMPORARY FOOD SYSTEM IN LATIN AMERICA CONFERENCE Listen to experts from the Americas discuss the broken Latin America food system – and how to fix it and watch a screening of Sunú, a film that tells the story of Mexican maize producers. Feb. 22- 24 Texas Union, 2247 Guadalupe (UT campus). Free. sites.utexas.edu/lozanolongconference

OLIVE & JUNE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY From complimentary Prosecco to special pasta feasts, Shawn Cirkiel's Southern Italian mainstay is celebrating in a big way. Through Feb. 28. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $35.50-49. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

SAGRA DI CARNEVALE Celebrate Carnival with traditional dishes and new favorites. Feb. 20-26 Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

WATER 2 WINE CUSTOM WINERY RIBBON CUTTING & OPEN HOUSE Fri., Feb. 24, 11am-7pm. (2017) Water 2 Wine, 4036 S. Lamar.

Saturday 25

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN OYSTER FESTIVAL Celebrate five years of cocktails, live music, and oysters. Proceeds benefit Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Feb. 25, noon-6pm. French Legation Museum, 802 San Marcos St., 512/472-8180. $45-100. www.austinoysterfestival.com

BARLEY SWINE BAKE SALE Pastry chef Susana Querejazu pulls out all the stops for Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Feb. 25, 10am-noon. (2017) Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BREWERY TOUR Learn ABGB's process and philosophy. Sat., Feb. 25, 12:30-1:30pm. (2017) The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. $6. www.theabgb.com

CHARIOT BREW BASH Get free rides to Live Oak Brewery and a first beer when you get there. Sat., Feb. 25, noon-6pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, 512/385-2299. Free. www.chariotbrewbash.com

CRAFT PRIDE FOURTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Craft Pride will tap an array of special releases and cellared beers. Happy birthday, indeed. Sat., Feb. 25, 2pm. (2017) Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

CRAWFISH BOIL & MARDIS GRAS CELEBRATION Drink a hurricane, enter the pet costume contest, and pig out on mudbugs. Sat., Feb. 25, noon-7pm. Rusty Mule, 9201 Hwy. 290. $8-22.

FAIS DO-DO & GUMBO COOK OFF Party on Mardis Gras weekend with a gumbo throwdown and a Cajun dance party. All proceeds benefit Brighter Bites. Sat., Feb. 25, 1-5pm. (2017) Rain Lily Farm, 914 Shady, 512/636-4430. $25. www.rainlilydesign.com/pages/farm

FEBRUARY POP-UP WITH EVAN LEROY Prime brisket, bacon chops, boudin stuffed quail, and more. Sat., Feb. 25, 5-9pm. (2017) The Growler Bar, 1300 FM 685, Pflugerville.

IRISH STEW COMPETITION Sat., Feb. 25, 6:30-8:30pm. (2017) B.D. Riley's Irish Pub, 204 E. Sixth, 512/494-1335. $10 for tasting. www.bdrileys.com

PAIR IT WITH CLARET CHILI COOK OFF Beer with chili? P'shaw! Sat., Feb. 25, 1-5pm. (2017) Spicewood Vineyards, 1419 Burnet County Road 409, Spicewood, 830/693-5328. $25. www.spicewoodvineyards.com

PINTS FOR PUPS Drink Alaskan Brewing Company's new Husky IPA while raising funds for Texas Husky Rescue. Sat., Feb. 25, noon-4pm. Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. www.yardbar.com

SMOKE OUT SATURDAY A special Cajun-themed Smoke Out with a whole cooked hog served over dirty rice and brews from Abita Brewing Company. Sat., Feb. 25, noon-11:30pm. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

THAT TAKES THE CAKE SUGAR ART SHOW AND CAKE COMPETITION The annual sugar arts spectacular returns with a new theme – "Cake and Old Lace." Feb. 25-26. Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock. $12-25. www.thattakesthecake.org

VINTNER DINNER Annual dinner series features some of Texas' best wine producers. Every Saturday through Feb. 25. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

Sunday 26

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN BEERWORKS BEER DINNER Antipasto & Peacemaker starts off a multi-course feast. Sun., Feb. 26, 6:30-9pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $50. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

AUSTIN KOSHER CHILI COOK-OFF Sun., Feb. 26, noon-3pm. Congregation Agudas Achim, 7300 Hart Ln.

BATCH KOLACHE POP-UP Sun., Feb. 26, 11am-2pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

BEER & BOURBON DINNER Anderson Valley Brewing beers, Wild Turkey bourbon, and some special pub grub. Sun., Feb. 26, 5:30pm. Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $50. www.wallercreekpubhouse.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

HONEYPOT MAGAZINE FUNDRAISING DINNER WITH BRUISE VIOLET An all-women chefs and other food pros and the Minneapolis punk trio raise money for the new magazine celebrating women in food. Sun., Feb. 26, 6-9pm. Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd, 512/459-1010. $85. www.fndaustin.com

INTERNATIONAL PANCAKE DAY Enjoy a menu of flight-sized pancakes. Pancake proceeds benefit community gardens at Becker Elementary and the Sustainable Food Center. Sun., Feb. 26, 6:30am-2:30pm. Snooze, both Austin locations. www.snoozeeatery.com

LOVE IS IN THE SHARE Local food, sips, and song benefiting Farmshare Austin. Sun., Feb. 26, 5-8pm. Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/478-1411. $75. www.saengerrunde.org

MASLENITSA Take part in “Butter Week,” an ancient Slavic celebration marking the return of spring. Sun., Feb. 26, 11am-4pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $15-100. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 2, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY CHARITY COOK OFF Benefits Blue Dog Rescue. Sun., Feb. 26, 2-5pm. The Ginger Man, 301 Lavaca, 512/473-8801. aus.gingermanpub.com

TOAST & ROAST An exclusive tasting of Texas Monthly’s "Top Texas Wines of 2016," plus bites from local chefs. Sun., Feb. 26, 2-5pm. Stonehouse Villa, 15110 FM 150 W., Driftwood. $80 ($65 members). www.winefoodfoundation.org/toast-roast

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

TURF N SURF CRAWFISH BOIL Ralph Gilmore and his team continue their annual tradition. Sun., Feb. 26, noon-10pm. Lavaca Street Bar, 405 Lavaca, 512/469-0106. www.lavacastreet.com

Monday 27

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CERETTO WINE TASTING Taste some exclusive wines from the Ceretto wineries paired with antipasti and Italian bites. Mon., Feb. 27, 5:15pm. the backspace, 507 San Jacinto, 512/474-9899. $49. www.thebackspace-austin.com

GUEST CHEF NIGHT General Tso'Boy chef/owner Gary Wu introduces the "Angry Clam Pie." Mon., Feb. 27, 5-10pm. Cane Rosso, 4715 S. Lamar #103. www.canerosso.com

Tuesday 28

AN EVENING WITH FUKUMOTO AND COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Counter executive chef Damien Brockway joins chef Kazu Fukumoto for a culinary throwdown. Pairings by Austin's Genji Sake. Tue., Feb. 28, 7pm. Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. $120 ($200 with pairings). www.counter3fivevii.com

FAT TUESDAY Vegan food truck invites the Central Texas Pig Rescue out for Mardi Gras. Tue., Feb. 28, 7-10pm. BBQ Revolution, 2421 Webberville Rd., 512/584-7659. www.thebbqrevolution.com

FAT TUESDAY CELEBRATION Boudin balls, beignets, and Bell’s Brewery. Tue., Feb. 28, 6-11pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

FAT TUESDAY CRAWFISH BOIL Mudbugs, king cake, and a special New Orleans cocktail menu. Tue., Feb. 28, 4pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.facebook.com/events/100549237129356

FAT TUESDAY ENDLESS FONDUE Dip into Mardi Gras. Feb. 28-March 2. The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. $39. www.meltingpot.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE If you keep changing masks, no one will know how many times you've been to the appetizer station. Tue., Feb. 28, 6:30-9:30pm. Camp Lucy, 3509 Creek Rd., Dripping Springs. $79-382.87.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: FAT TUESDAY Guest chef Michael Murr cooks up a New Orleans feast. Tue., Feb. 28, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

THE SEASONAL PLATE Maggie Perkins joins Johnson's Backyard Garden to teach you what to do with that CSA box. Tue., Feb. 28, 6:30-8pm. Private classroom. $60.

Wednesday 1

9 BANDED WHISKEY PAIRING DINNER A special three-course pairing dinner with a music showcase on the patio. Wed., March 1, 7-10pm. Coast Bar + Kitchen, 360 Nueces #20, 512/467-4621. $55. www.coastaustin.com

BELL'S BREWERY LAUNCH PARTY: EASY TIGER Welcome the Michigan brewery to Texas. Wed., March 1, 4:30-7:30pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., April 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

FAT TUESDAY ENDLESS FONDUE Dip into Mardi Gras. Feb. 28-March 2. The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. $39. www.meltingpot.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

THE HOT CLUB OF AUSTIN The wine garden transforms to Paris in the Thirties. Wed., March 1, 6:30-8pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

Thursday 2

BELL'S BREWERY LAUNCH PARTY: VIA 313 Welcome the Michigan brewery to Texas. Thu., March 2, 6-9pm. Via 313 Oak Hill & North Campus. www.via313.com

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., April 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FAT TUESDAY ENDLESS FONDUE Dip into Mardi Gras. Feb. 28-March 2. The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. $39. www.meltingpot.com

GUSTO ANNIVERSARY PARTY Benefiting the Andy Roddick Foundation. Thu., March 2, 8-10pm. Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, 4800 Burnet Rd., 512/458-1100. www.gustoitaliankitchen.com

REPUBLIC OF JACK PARTY The annual celebration of Texas' independence returns. Thu., March 2, 5-10pm. Jack Allen's Kitchen, 7720 Hwy. 71 W., 512/852-8558. www.jackallenskitchen.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 3

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com