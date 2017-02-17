Food Events

Friday 17

BITES & BREWS AT BARR Executive chef Jessie Ximenes and Jester King Brewery team up. Music by Lost Pines. Fri., Feb. 17, 7-10pm. (2017) Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $40. www.barrmansion.com/bites-brews

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

HOMEBREW 201 Learn how to brew 5 gallons of beer using the All Grain Brewing method. Fri., Feb. 17, 7:15-10:45pm. (2017) Austin Homebrew Supply, 9129 Metric. $19.99.

OLIVE & JUNE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY From complimentary Prosecco to special pasta feasts, Shawn Cirkiel's Southern Italian mainstay is celebrating in a big way. Through Feb. 28. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $35.50-49. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Saturday 18

2017 SERENATA WINE DINNER & AUCTION The Austin Opera Guild fundraiser features auctions, a four-course dinner by chef Elmar Prambs with wine pairings by Twin Liquors, a special performance by soprano Karen Slack, and more. Sat., Feb. 18, 6-11:59pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $300-1,000. www.austinopera.org/event/serenata2017

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BALLAST POINT NEW RELEASE PINT PARTY Sat., Feb. 18, 5-7pm. Lavaca Street Bar, 405 Lavaca, 512/469-0106. www.lavacastreet.com

BRISKETU Become a backyard pitmaster. Sat., Feb. 18, noon-3pm. Whitestone Brewery, 601 E. Whitestone Blvd. #500, Bldg. 5, Cedar Park. $69. austin.brisketu.com

CRAWFISH BOIL Purchase your boil in advance to make sure you're not left out. Sat., Feb. 18, noon-4pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

DOUBLE DIGGING 101 Tom Grzinich teaches you how to prepare a garden bed for superior structure, more nutrient availability, and more water-holding capacity. Sat., Feb. 18, 10am. Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Rd., 512/288-6113. www.naturalgardeneraustin.com

FULLY ADRIFT CEDAR AGED BOTTLE RELEASE Grab a bottle from the second installment of the Fully Adrift Double IPA Lost at Sea series. Sat., Feb. 18, 11-12mid. Pinthouse Pizza, 4729 Burnet Rd., 512/436-9605. www.pinthousepizza.com

NATIONAL DRINK WINE DAY Toast the holiday with $5 taps and cans from 2-6pm. Sat., Feb. 18, 2-8pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

POUND CAKE: AN EROTIC DINNER PARTY MILK + Cereal and Peach Fuzz magazine present a night of aphrodisiac bites, curated cocktails, and scintillating art. Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30-11pm. MILK + Cereal, 1603 Taylor Gaines. $25.

STRANGE LAND BREWERY'S SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY Barbecue, beer, and more. Celebrate another trip around the sun. Sat., Feb. 18, 5-10pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd.. $20. www.strangelandbrewery.com

VINTNER DINNER Annual dinner series features some of Texas' best wine producers. Every Saturday through Feb. 25. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

Sunday 19

500 LB CRAWFISH BOIL Sun., Feb. 19, 1-7pm. Blind Pig Pub, 317 E. Sixth, 512/472-0809. www.facebook.com/BlindPigPub

BREWS & BRUNCH Chameleon Cold-Brew stops by. Sun., Feb. 19, 11am-3pm. Hopfields, 3110 Guadalupe, 512/537-0467. www.hopfieldsaustin.com

FIRST 2017 CRAWFISH BOIL Kick the season off with chef Mike Thompson and NOLA Kitchen. Sun., Feb. 19, 1-5pm. Infamous Brewing, 4602 Weletka.

FONDA SAN MIGUEL HACIENDA BRUNCH AND BOOK SIGNING Join owners Tom Gilliland and Miguel Ravago for a celebration of the second release of Fonda San Miguel: Forty Years of Food & Art. Sun., Feb. 19, Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-4121. $38.95. www.fondasanmiguel.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

LIBERTY CHILI COOK OFF Put your best meat of veggie chili up for the test. Sun., Feb. 19, 3-10pm. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth, 512/600-4791. $15 entry fee. www.thelibertyaustin.com

LIVE OAK BREWER'S NIGHT Meet Live Oak's head brewer and enjoy limited release beer, food specials, and swag. Sun., Feb. 19, 6-9pm. Unit-D Pizzeria, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-1922. www.unitdpizzeria.com/

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 2, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

THE BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP The Brewer’s Table’s flagship beer, the Common Lager, plus a sampling of smaller plates. Sun., Feb. 19, 1-4pm. Austin Beerworks, 3009 Industrial Terrace, 512/821-2494. Free. www.austinbeerworks.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 20

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PAPPY VAN WINKLE FLIGHT NIGHTS It's like the holidays all over again. Feb. 20-21, 5pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. $50. www.easytigeraustin.com

PRESIDENT'S DAY BRUNCH Mon., Feb. 20, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

SAGRA DI CARNEVALE Celebrate Carnival with traditional dishes and new favorites. Feb. 20-26 Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Tuesday 21

BAVARIAN NIGHTS Enjoy Bavarian beer, mulled wine, sausage, and pretzels. Tue., Feb. 21, 7-9pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. www.sanjosehotel.com

BELLUS WINES HAPPY HOUR TASTING Join sommelier Jordan Salcito, founder of Bellus Wines and beverage director for Momofuku, for happy hour. Tue., Feb. 21, 4:30-6:30pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. Free. www.italicaustin.com

LEARN TO BAKE BREAD: NO-KNEAD CARAWAY RYE Maggie Perkins leads. Tue., Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30pm. Location revealed upon purchase. $50.

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

ROSÉ TASTING Enjoy a flight of three still rosés and one sparkling. Tue., Feb. 21, 5:30-7pm. The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $20 ($15 Campus Club members). www.thecarillonrestaurant.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

WILLIAM CHRIS WINE DINNER Salt Traders goes all out for its very first wine dinner with dishes like pan seared Chilean sea bass and 72-hour Wagyu ribeye paired with the best of William Chris' all-Texas grown wine portfolio. Tue., Feb. 21, 7pm. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, 2850 N I-35, Round Rock, 512/351-9724. $120. www.salttraderscc.com

Wednesday 22

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., April 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

COOKING CLASS WITH ONION CREEK KITCHENS Sibby Barrett of Onion Creek Kitchens leads a cooking demo featuring EVOO and balsamic vinegars. Wed., Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30pm. Con' Olio Oils & Vinegars, 10000 Research #130, 512/342-2344. $43.30. www.conolios.com

GETTING TO KNOW TEXAS WINE: BEYOND THE BASICS Master sommelier Devon Broglie leads an exploration of Lone Star wines. Wed., Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30pm. Whole Foods Market, 525 N. Lamar, 512/476-1206. $45. www.wholefoodsmarket.com

HOW TO CLASSIC COCKTAIL SERIES: GIN EDITION Learn how to make the Negroni, French 75, and Aviation. Wed., Feb. 22, 7-8pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. $16.82. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

NEW PERSPECTIVES ON THE CONTEMPORARY FOOD SYSTEM IN LATIN AMERICA CONFERENCE Listen to experts from the Americas discuss the broken Latin America food system – and how to fix it and watch a screening of Sunú, a film that tells the story of Mexican maize producers. Feb. 22- 24 Texas Union, 2247 Guadalupe (UT campus). Free. sites.utexas.edu/lozanolongconference

WINE DINNER Five interactive courses exploring the evolving movement of Texas terroir. Wed., Feb. 22, 6:30pm. The Hollow, 708 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown.

Thursday 23

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., April 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

CHINESE STIR-FRY 101 Uyen Pham shows you the foolproof way to make delicious, healthy stir-fry . Thu., Feb. 23, 6:30-8:30pm. Tipping T, 13127 Fitzhugh. $68.

KITCHEN UNDERGROUND: SOUTHERN COMFORT RED BEANS & RICE Maggie Perkins gives some one pot love. Thu., Feb. 23, 6:30-8pm. Location revealed upon purchase. $55. kitchenunderground.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 24

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com