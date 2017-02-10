Food Events
Antonelli's Anniversary Week
photo: Photo source: Antonelli's FB
Friday 10
ANTONELLI'S ANNIVERSARY WEEK Cheese gurus celebrate seven years with free cheese plates at local restaurants, special classes, and date nights. Mon., Feb. 6-Sat., Feb. 11. Various locations.
EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com
OLIVE & JUNE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY From complimentary Prosecco to special pasta feasts, Shawn Cirkiel's Southern Italian mainstay is celebrating in a big way. Through Feb. 28. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $35.50-49. www.oliveandjune-austin.com
Saturday 11
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BRISKET U Learn how to barbecue like the best of them. Sat., Feb. 11, noon-3pm. Oskar Blues Brewery Austin, 10420 Metric, 512/284-9001. $69. austin.brisketu.com
VINTNER DINNER Annual dinner series features some of Texas' best wine producers. Every Saturday through Feb. 25. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com
Sunday 12
11TH ANNUAL JO'S CHILI COOK-OFF Show off your culinary talent or just chow down while listening to the music of Jeff Hughes & Chaparral and the Jo’s House Band. Sun., Feb. 12, noon-3pm. Jo's Coffee, 1300 S. Congress, 512/444-3800. Free. www.joscoffee.com
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
BENDS AND BUBBLES BRUNCH Enjoy a one-hour yoga session on the terrace, followed by a brunch featuring one entrée and one bubble brunch cocktail. Sun., Feb. 12, 10am-noon. Sophia's. $20. www.sophiasaustin.com
BURGER BRUNCH Monthly brunch party returns with DJ Daddie Dearest on the deck. Sun., Feb. 12, 11am-3pm. El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com
HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com
RUN FOR PANCAKES 10K We could think of worse reasons to exercise. Sun., Feb. 12, 7:30-11:30am. Athletic Outcomes, 2301-A E. Riverside #300. $20.
SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 2, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon
SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com
TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com
WILD GAME TABLE: COOKING WILD DUCK & GOOSE Miles Sims from HuntCrafted shows you how to age, pluck, clean, and cook your wild ducks and geese. Sun., Feb. 12, 2-4pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $40. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org
Monday 13
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
THE D.E.W. & A BREW TOUR Celebrate the Irish tradition of a pint and a drop. Mon., Feb. 13, Friends & Allies Brewing, 979 Springdale. Free. tullamoredew.timeout.com
Tuesday 14
BLACK HEARTS SUPPER CLUB An interactive dinner with smashed artichoke hearts, ice-cold smoked oysters, blood sausage, and more. Tue., Feb. 14, 6-9pm. Second Bar + Kitchen Domain, 3121 Palm Way #101. $125. www.sbkdomain.com
LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
Wednesday 15
BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., April 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com
FEBRUARY EDUCATIONAL TASTING Taste the classic wines of the Loire Valley. Wed., Feb. 15, 4-5:30pm & 6-7:30pm. Wine & Food Tasting Room, 2121 E. Sixth #102, 512/327-7555. $40-55. www.winefoodfoundation.org
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
Thursday 16
BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., April 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com
BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com
COOKBOOK CLUB Check out a cookbook, make a few of the recipes at home, then meet back at the library to discuss what you made, share stories and photos, and learn new techniques. Thu., Feb. 16, 6:30-8pm. Will Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd.. Free. library.austintexas.gov
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
Friday 17
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com
ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com
WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com