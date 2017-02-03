Food Events

Friday 3

CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE Two weeks of special events featuring everyone's favorite ingredient. Feb. 1-14 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

CORNER BAR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY WEEKEND A weekend of no-cover parties featuring free barbecue, a pug adoption drive, and more. Thu., Feb. 2-Sun., Feb. 5 Corner Bar, 1901 S. Lamar. www.cornerbaratx.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FEBRUARY FIRST FRIDAY Because silent discos and shopping are even more fun when you add wine. Fri., Feb. 3, 5-10pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle #110. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

FIRST FRIDAY FIRKIN: CRAZY IN LOVE Brewery taps a firkin made with dark sweet cherries infused in Crazy Day Imperial Lager. Fri., Feb. 3, 5pm. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

FOOD & MUSIC LAUNCH PARTY Help keep sustainable businesses open. The zero-waste grocery store launches a crowdfunding campaign with music, samples, prizes, and more. Fri., Feb. 3, 5-9pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com

OLIVE & JUNE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY From complimentary Prosecco to special pasta feasts, Shawn Cirkiel's Southern Italian mainstay is celebrating in a big way. Through Feb. 28. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $35.50-49. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Saturday 4

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN MUSIC CURATED HILL COUNTRY WINE TASTING An interactive tour of Texas wines paired with local bands. Sat., Feb. 4, 3-7pm. The Gatsby, 708 E. Sixth, 512/320-1526. $45-80. www.thegatsbyaustin.com/

AUSTIN SERTOMA'S ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30am-1pm. Texas School for the Deaf cafeteria, 1102 S. Congress. $6/person; kids 5 & under eat free. www.austinsertoma.org

CUPCAKES AND CONTOURS Cake artist Patricia Bedford of Suga’s Cakery teaches cupcake decorating techniques while makeup artist Kateshia Greene of Beautifully Made Hair & Faces offers cosmetics tips. Sat., Feb. 4, 2-4pm. Gabrielle's Salon & Day Spa, 9012 Research. $30. www.soulciti.com/cc

FOOD + CITY CHALLENGE PRIZE Watch the top 10 finalists for the international start-up competition deliver their best three-minute fast pitch. Sat., Feb. 4, 11am-4:30pm. McCombs School of Business. Free. www.mccombs.utexas.edu/

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER Choose from a list of themed dinners held in private homes, then meet up for dessert and champagne at B&B Italia. All proceeds benefit Project Transitions. Sat., Feb. 4, 7-11:15pm. Various locations. $20-125. www.projecttransitions.org/guesswho

HUMMUS PROJECT ATX Pop-up features different styles of hummus, fresh pita, and more. Sat., Feb. 4, noon-5pm. 1106 S. First. www.fb.com/bertyskitchen

RAINEY STREET PUB CRAWL Visit Bar 96, Clive Bar, Banger's, and Icenhauer's between 2 and 6pm to gather tickets, and redeem them for a St. Arnold's pint glass at 6pm at Craft Pride. Sat., Feb. 4, 2-6pm. Various locations.

RKB CRAWFISH BOIL PARTY Crawfish + craft beer = one happy Saturday. Sat., Feb. 4, 3pm. Revelry Kitchen + Bar, 1410 E. Sixth, 512/322-5223. $15. www.revelryatx.com

SPICE IT UP: KEBABS THREE WAYS Food blogger Hema Reddy shows you how it's done. Sat., Feb. 4, 10am-noon. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $40. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

VINTNER DINNER Annual dinner series features some of Texas' best wine producers. Every Saturday through Feb. 25. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

Sunday 5

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

GIRLS PINT OUT: THOUSAND OAKS BREWING CO. TOUR & TASTING Family- and dog-friendly tour of the new brewery. Sun., Feb. 5, 2-5pm. Thousand Oaks Brewing Co., 3200 Woodall Dr., Cedar Park. Free.

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., April 2, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., April 2, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., April 2, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 6

ANTONELLI'S ANNIVERSARY WEEK Cheese gurus celebrate seven years with free cheese plates at local restaurants, special classes, and date nights. Mon., Feb. 6-Sat., Feb. 11 Various locations.

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

LEMON BASKETS COOKING CLASS Cook and eat your own lemon tart. Mon., Feb. 6, 6:30-8pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $10. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., April 3, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

PARKSIDE PROJECTS BEVERAGE SERIES: SHERRY Advanced sommelier and beverage director Paul Ozbirn introduces you too Andalucía’s beloved fortified wine. Mon., Feb. 6, 6:30-10pm. Bullfight, 4807 Airport, 512/474-2029. $32.50. www.bullfight-austin.com

Tuesday 7

GO EAST Eat East relaunches as a crawl featuring $5 food and drink specials, discounts at participating retailers, and an excuse to get all your steps in. Find the full list of participating businesses online. First Tuesdays. www.thehightoweraustin.com/goeast

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

THE ART OF THE EGG Chefs Steve and Nick Cruz of Counter Cafe teach you short-order basics and advanced techniques. Tue., Feb. 7, 6:30-8:30pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $40. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Wednesday 8

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., April 5, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Thursday 9

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., April 6, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PAELLA CLASS Chef Fer Candil of Paellas, Tapas & More helps you with your socarrat. Thu., Feb. 9, 6-8pm. Con'Olio Olive Oils & Vinegars, 12918 Shops Pkwy. #550, 512/263-4373. $54.13. www.conolios.com

POST-HOLIDAY FUNK WINE DINNER SERIES Beverage director Chris Kelly and the Lenoir team to help you survive the post-holiday malaise. Thu., Jan. 26 - Thu., Feb. 9, 7pm. Métier Cook's Supply, 1805 S. First, 512/276-2605. $125. www.metieraustin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

TWIN LIQUORS TASTING: A VALENTINE SOCIAL Thu., Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30pm. Twin Liquors, 1000 E. 41st, 512/451-7400. Free. www.twinliquors.com

Friday 10

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 31, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com