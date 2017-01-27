Food Events

Bottling Bash photo: Photo Source: Solaro Estates FB

Friday 27

BOTTLING BASH Out of the barrels and into the bottles. Fri.-Sun., Jan. 27-29. Solaro Estate Winery, 13111 Silver Creek Rd., Dripping Springs. www.solaroestate.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 3, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SAGRA DEL MAIALE Three à la carte courses celebrate the annual Italian Festival of the Pig. January 23-27. Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

TEXAS HILL COUNTRY OLIVE TOUR Learn the live oil process from harvest to milling. Fri., Jan. 27, 11:30am-12:30pm. (2017) Texas Hill Country Olive Company, 2530 W. Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $6. www.texashillcountryoliveco.com

UNDERGROUND SUPPER CLUB Feast on a six-course chef tasting menu with wine pairings. Fri., Jan. 27, 7-9:30pm. (2017) Max's Wine Dive, 207 San Jacinto, 512/904-0111. $81.19. www.maxswinedive.com

Saturday 28

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN BACON & BEER FESTIVAL Edible Austin and Eat Boston team up for their annual showcase of all things bacon and brewed. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., Jan. 28, 1pm. (2017) Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $47-100. www.brazoshall.com

CHIX BRUNCH Texas Keeper Cider, SPUN Ice Cream, and Anjore get together to raise funds for GirlForward. Sat., Jan. 28, noon-3pm. (2017) Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. Suggested $3 minimum donation. www.texaskeeper.com

FREDA'S KITCHEN: AUTHENTIC BIRYANI HANDS ON COOKING CLASS Hosted by chef Yuga Iyer. Sat., Jan. 28, 5-7pm. (2017) Address provided after booking. $60. www.fredaskitchen.com

OLD THOUSAND CHINESE NEW YEAR DINNER Choose a multi-course dinner for two or four to mark the Year of the Rooster Sat., Jan. 28, (2017) Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th St. #150, 737/222-6637. $80-160. www.oldthousandatx.com/

SMOKE OUT SATURDAY BARREL BONANZA Barbecue and a whole bunch of barrel-aged beer. Sat., Jan. 28, 11am. (2017) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $15 plate. www.bangersaustin.com

VINTNER DINNER Annual dinner series features some of Texas' best wine producers. Every Saturday through Feb. 25. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

WU CHOW CHINESE NEW YEAR DINNER Grab six or more of your friends to enjoy a celebratory prix fixe. Sat., Jan. 28, (2017) Wu Chow, 500 W. Fifth, 512/476-2469. $88. www.wuchowaustin.com/

Sunday 29

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., March 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

KETTLE #SOURSUNDAY Try a variety of kettle sours and keep the tulip glass. Sun., Jan. 29, 1-5pm. (2017) Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. $20. www.hopsandgrain.com

SOMMS UNDER FIRE A trio of advanced sommeliers battle it out. Sun., Jan. 29, 6pm. (2017) AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University, 512/404-1900. $65-130. www.keepercollection.com/somms-under-fire

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., March 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., March 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

WINTER BEER PARTY Stouts, porters, winter warmers, and barleywines – including some special releases. Sun., Jan. 29, 2-9pm. (2017) Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

WU CHOW CHINESE NEW YEAR PARTY Small passed apps from 6-8pm, drink specials, and a traditional dragon dance. Sun., Jan. 29, 6-10pm. (2017) Wu Chow, 500 W. Fifth, 512/476-2469. Free. www.wuchowaustin.com/

Monday 30

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

WILLIAM CHRIS WINE DINER Five paired courses. Mon., Jan. 30, 6:30pm. Mongers Market + Kitchen, 2401 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/215-8972. $115. www.mongersaustin.com

Tuesday 31

A TASTE OF BLACK AUSTIN Savory hors d'oeuvres, complimentary cocktails, and a curated exhibition from the Austin History Center showcasing Austin’s black food history. Tue., Jan. 31, 6-9pm. Peached Social House 6500 N. Lamar. www.tasteofblackaustin.com

CHAPPELLET WINERY DINNER Five courses highlighting a special selection of vintages from the Chappellet Estate. Tue., Jan. 31, 7pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $175. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

CHAPPELLET WINERY HAPPY HOUR With guest Master Sommelier Jay James. Tue., Jan. 31, 4-6pm. June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. $35. junesallday.com

FREDA'S KITCHEN: SUSHI TIME Hosted by chef Uyen Pham Tue., Jan. 31, 6:30-8:30pm. Quality Seafood Market, 5621 Airport, 512/900-6643﻿. $77. www.fredaskitchen.com

JANUARY WINE DINNER Four courses inspired by Italy's Lombardia region. Tue., Jan. 31, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $60. www.andiamoitaliano.com

LONE STAR PARALYSIS PARTY ON THE PATIO The annual fundraiser returns for its seventh year featuring music by Duane & the Hipsters, cocktails and beer from local producers, and a JAK spread. Tue., Jan. 31, 6-9pm. Jack Allen's Kitchen, 7720 Hwy. 71 W., 512/852-8558. $150. www.lonestarparalysis.org

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Wednesday 1

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., March 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE Two weeks of special events featuring everyone's favorite ingredient. Feb. 1-14 Central Market, both locations. www.centralmarket.com

KITCHEN UNDERGROUND: INDIAN SPICES & SPREADS Shefaly Ravula guides you through the making of tomato chutney, chili garlic compound butter, chai masala mix, and more. Wed., Feb. 1, 6:30-9:30pm. Kettle & Brine, 908-C W. 12th, 512/375-4239. $70. www.kettleandbrine.com

Thursday 2

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., March 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 3

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com