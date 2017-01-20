Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 20

CITRUS FEST Central Market's zestiest festival returns. Jan. 11-24 Central Market, both locations.

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the tap room with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fri., Jan. 20 - Fri., March 3, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

KITCHEN UNDERGROUND: GUMBO YA-YA From roux to you. Fri., Jan. 20, 6:30-8pm. (2017) Location upon reservation. $60.

LOTUS JOINT GRAND OPENING Beer, now with tacos con chutney. Fri., Jan. 20, 4:20-10pm. (2017) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

PIZZERIA VETRI X EMMER & RYE Marc Vetri and Kevin Fink collaborate on a limited edition pizza. Through Jan. 22 Pizzeria Vetri, 2421 San Antonio, 737/222-5294. www.pizzeriavetri.com/austin

SUPPER FRIENDS Guest chef Alice Gonzalez helms a meal benefiting Niman Ranch and the Next Generation Scholarship. Fri., Jan. 20, 7pm. (2017) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $60. www.2dine4.com

Saturday 21

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

AUSTIN BEER CHALLENGE A mini crawl of two South Austin breweries, St Elmo and South Austin Brewing Company. Sat., Jan. 21, 1-4pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stelmobrewing.com/

AUSTIN TASTE US GRAND OPENING PARTY Celebrate the grand opening of the new kids on the food truck block. Sat., Jan. 21, 1-5pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 3301-B E. Fifth, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

BISTRO VONISH TURNS 2 Menu specials, hot drinks, plus treats from Bananarchy and Zucchini Kill Bakery. Sat., Jan. 21, 6-8pm. Bistro Vonish, 3111 Manor Rd., 203/982-7762. www.bistrovonish.com

BUTT-KICKIN' TEXAS LOVIN' CHILI COOK OFF We couldn't say it better ourselves. Sat., Jan. 21, noon-7pm. Rusty Mule, 9201 Hwy. 290. $10-50.

GORILLA PUB CRAWL Suit up as a gorilla or banana, drink a Thirsty Planet Silverback pale ale, and support the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund. Sat., Jan. 21, 4-9pm. Various Rainey Street locations.

MEET THE MAKER POP-UP WITH 9 BANDED WHISKEY Get to know the local whiskey maker. Sat., Jan. 21, 4-8pm. The Frye Company, 11701 Domain Blvd #154. Free.

VINTNER DINNER SERIES: KERRVILLE HILLS WINERY Five courses with pairings from Kerrville’s first winery. Sat., Jan. 21, Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

Sunday 22

ALEX MANLEY BAGEL POP-UP Former Bufalina and current McGuire Moorman Hospitality executive pastry chef brings the bagels with smoked fish by Aaron Franklin, brunch cocktails by Olamaie bar manager Erin Ashford, and caffeine from Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors. Sun., Jan. 22, 10am-2pm. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., March 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

OUT OF THE CELLAR: A RARE TEXAS BEER DINNER Enjoy local food paired with cellared beers from (512), Independence, Rahr & Sons, Red Horn, and Saint Arnold Brewing Sun., Jan. 22, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $100. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., March 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., March 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

THE SECRET TABLE SUN & MOON DINNER An intimate farm-to-table dining experience with guest chef Micheal Murr. Sun., Jan. 22, 7-11pm. 1013 Penion. www.fb.com/thesecrettableatx

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

WINTER BRUNCH WITH PETER MAFFEI Learn how to create a non-traditional brunch from Cannon + Belle's Peter Maffei. Sun., Jan. 22, 11am-1:30pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $65. www.centralmarket.com

Monday 23

AMARI DINNER Executive chef Brian Moses serves up four courses with pairings highlighting the Italian herbal liqueur from beverage director Paul Ozbirn. Mon., Jan. 23, 6:30-9:30pm. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $68. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

ANGEL’S ENVY DINNER Chef Amir Hajimaleki crafts a dinner paired with Angel's Envy cocktails. Mon., Jan. 23, 7-9pm. District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SAGRA DEL MAIALE Three à la carte courses celebrate the annual Italian Festival of the Pig. January 23-27 Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Tuesday 24

BOURBON & BREW PINT NIGHT Try a new beer and experimental whisky from Treaty Oak Brewing & Distilling. Tue., Jan. 24, 5-8pm. Opal Divine's Marina, 12709 MoPac N., 512/733-5353. www.opaldivines.com

IN GOOD COMPANY DINNER Chefs Alma Alcocer and Jeff Martinez spotlight fresh catches from local fishmonger Heritage Seafood. Tue., Jan. 24, 7:30pm. Alcomar, 1816 S. First, 512/401-3161. $65. www.alcomaratx.com

KRUPP BROTHERS WINE TASTING Taste wines from the Vaca Mountains of Napa Valley with Krupp Brothers and Stagecoach Vineyard Brand Ambassador Sandy Huffine. Tue., Jan. 24, 5:30-8pm. Red Room Lounge. $25. www.redroomatx.com

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

OLD WORLD VS. NEW WORLD WINE TASTING Master sommelier Guy Stout guides you through six wine tastings with bites by executive chef Jacob Weaver. Tue., Jan. 24, 5-6:30pm. Juliet Ristorante, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $25. www.juliet-austin.com

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TACKY TIKI NIGHT Tropical the island breeze, this is where I want to be. Tue., Jan. 24, 7pm-12mid. Frank, 407 Colorado, 512/494-6916. www.hotdogscoldbeer.com

TEQUILA & ART OPENING Meet artist Gerardo Arellano and sample the Azuñia Tequila organic agave portfolio. Tue., Jan. 24, 7-9pm. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, 1809 Manor Rd., 512/457-9900. www.elchilecafe.com

Wednesday 25

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., March 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

LOCAL HEROES + FOUR BROTHERS LAUNCH PARTY Help launch the Four Brothers Venezuelan food truck in the courtyard. Wed., Jan. 25, 5-7pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.uospaces.com/24twenty/en/austin-tx

MARCH ON THE KITCHEN An all-star line-up of female chefs and beverage pros – Abby Love of Dai Due, Susana Querejazu of Barley Swine and Odd Duck, Amanda Turner of Juniper, Kristine Kittrell of Weather Up, Alex Manley, formerly of Bufalina and Josephine House. Erin Murtagh of Chicon and Contigo, and former wine director at LaV, Vilma Mazaite – come together to benefit SAFE Austin. Wed., Jan. 25, 5-10pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75 (pairings $40). www.locadoroaustin.com

ROBERT MONDAVI WINERY & CASA NOBLES TEQUILA DINNER Begin with two cocktails featuring Casa Nobles tequila, and stay for a four-course meal by chef Amir Hajimaleki paired with Casa Nobles and Robert Mondavi wine. Wed., Jan. 25, 7-10pm. Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, 8300 FM 620 N., 737/222-5779. $65. www.oasthouseaustin.com

WINED UP WINE TASTING Blackfinn teams up with Austin Housewives for a night of wine and socializing. Wed., Jan. 25, 5:30-7:30pm. Blackfinn Ameripub, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace. blackfinnameripub.com/austin/

Thursday 26

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., March 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

EASTSIDE CROWLER CUP SHOWDOWN Vote for the best Eastside brewery while chowing on Veracruz All Natural tacos. Thu., Jan. 26, 5-10pm. Cuvee Coffee Bar, 2000 E. Sixth, 512/264-1479. www.cuveecoffee.com

KITCHEN UNDERGROUND: SHRIMP 'N' GRITS Maggie Perkins teaches you how to make the low country special. Thu., Jan. 26, 6:30-8pm. Location upon reservation. $60.

LIFT YOUR SPIRITS Enjoy a complimentary tasting of Garrison Brothers Bourbon every Thursday in January. Thu., Jan. 12 - Thu., Jan. 26, 6:30-7:30pm. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. www.bartoncreek.com

PINOT IN THE CITY Support the Austin Food & Wine Alliance while sampling wines from Oregon's Willamette Valley. Thu., Jan. 26, 6-9pm. JW Marriott Austin. $75-125.

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 27

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com